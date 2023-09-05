India vs Bharat: सहवाग ने भारतीय टीम की जर्सी पर 'भारत' लिखने की मांग की, कहा- 'इंडिया' अंग्रेजों का दिया नाम

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
I have always believed a name should be one which instills pride in us.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2023
We are Bhartiyas ,India is a name given by the British & it has been long overdue to get our original name ‘Bharat’ back officially. I urge the @BCCI @JayShah to ensure that this World Cup our players have… https://t.co/R4Tbi9AQgA
Team India nahin #TeamBharat.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2023
This World Cup as we cheer for Kohli , Rohit , Bumrah, Jaddu , may we have Bharat in our hearts and the players wear jersey which has “Bharat” @JayShah . https://t.co/LWQjjTB98Z
Next Article
Followed