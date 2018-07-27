Today, #GuruPurnima, is the day we remember those who have taught us to be better versions of ourselves. Achrekar Sir, I couldn’t have done all this without you. 🙏 Don’t forget to thank your gurus and take their blessings. #AtulRanade and I just did. pic.twitter.com/FOS64baoB3— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 27, 2018
भारत के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज जहीर खान का मानना है कि इंग्लैंड में मौजूदा हालात को देखते हुए दो विशेषज्ञ स्पिनरों को खिलाना अच्छा मौका है
27 जुलाई 2018