गुरु आचरेकर की 'डांट' से बदली थी सचिन की जिंदगी, गुरु पूर्णिमा पर भावुक होकर लिखा यह संदेश

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 27 Jul 2018 09:48 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Childhood Coach Ramakant Achrekar on Guru Purnima
'आम' हो या 'खास' गुरु पूर्णिमा के मौके पर हर किसी ने अपने गुरुओं को याद किया। खेल के मैदान पर नाम कमाने वाले बड़े-बड़े क्रिकेटर्स ने भी अपने गुरुओं को याद किया। 
महान बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ट्वीट कर अपने बचपन के कोच रमाकांत आचरेकर के प्रति सम्मान जताया। साथ ही उन्होंने तस्वीर भी शेयर की, जिसमें वे अपने गुरु के पैर छूते नजर आ रहे हैं। इस मौके पर उनके साथ करीबी दोस्त अतुल रानाडे भी हैं।
 



उन्होंने लिखा- 'आज गुरु पूर्णिमा है, यह वह दिन है, जिस दिन हम उन्हें याद करते हैं, जिन्होंने हमें अपने आप में बेहतर होना सिखाया। आचरेकर सर, मैं आपके बिना यह सब नहीं कर पाता। अपने गुरुओं का शुक्रिया अदा करना न भूलें और उनका आशीर्वाद लें। अतुल रानाडे और मैंने अभी किया।'
