शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   sachin tendulkar, sehwag including other sportspersons celebrate Holi Twitter flooded with wishes 

रंगों के त्योहार होली को खेल जगत ने किया और रंगीन, सचिन-सहवाग समेत इन दिग्गजों ने दी बधाई

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 21 Mar 2019 05:03 PM IST
खेल जगत की होली
खेल जगत की होली
ख़बर सुनें
देशभर में रंगों का त्योहार होली पूरे देश में धूम-धाम से मनाया जा रहा है। आम लोगों के अलावा देश की नामी हस्तियां भी होली के रंग में रंगीन हैं। इससे क्रिकेटर्स भी इससे अछूते नहीं हैं। मैदान पर धूम मचाने वाले ये क्रिकेटर्स होली में भी जमकर धमाल मचाते हैं। 
विज्ञापन
ऐसे में टीम इंडिया इंडिया के पूर्व दिग्गज खिलाड़ी सचिन तेंदुलकर, वीरेंद्र सहवाग और वीवीएस लक्ष्मण समेत कई दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने अपने-अपने अंदाज में होली की बधाई दी। सभी ने अपने-अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट से रंगो के त्योहार को और रंगीन करने की कोशिश की।
 

 

 


 
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Cricket News

इस भारतीय खिलाड़ी ने पत्नी संग खेली होली, फोटो पोस्ट कर देशवासियों को दी मुबारकबाद

21 मार्च 2019

mayank agarwal
mayank agarwal
mayank agarwal
Mayank Agarwal
Cricket News

इस भारतीय खिलाड़ी ने पत्नी संग खेली होली, फोटो पोस्ट कर देशवासियों को दी मुबारकबाद

21 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

IPL 2019: स्पॉट फिक्सिंग मामले में धोनी का बड़ा खुलासा, बताई डिप्रेशन में जाने की वजह

21 मार्च 2019

एमएस धोनी
dhoni
csk
ms dhoni ipl
Cricket News

IPL 2019: स्पॉट फिक्सिंग मामले में धोनी का बड़ा खुलासा, बताई डिप्रेशन में जाने की वजह

21 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

विराट कोहली हुए रंगों से सराबोर, 'गब्बर' बोले- आज है होली

21 मार्च 2019
Cricket News

विराट कोहली हुए रंगों से सराबोर, 'गब्बर' बोले- आज है होली

21 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
Cricket News

विराट की तरह बनना चाहता है यह अंग्रेज खिलाड़ी पिछले IPL में मचाया था धमाल

21 मार्च 2019

विराट कोहली, आईपीएल
जोस बटलर
जोस बटलर
Jos Buttler
Cricket News

विराट की तरह बनना चाहता है यह अंग्रेज खिलाड़ी पिछले IPL में मचाया था धमाल

21 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

हिना खान ने इंस्टाग्राम पर दिखाया होली स्वैग, यूजर्स बोले- 'कभी तो खुद के खरीदे कपड़े पहना करों'

21 मार्च 2019

Hina Khan
Hina Khan
Hina Khan
hina khan
Bollywood

हिना खान ने इंस्टाग्राम पर दिखाया होली स्वैग, यूजर्स बोले- 'कभी तो खुद के खरीदे कपड़े पहना करों'

21 मार्च 2019

CRPF jawans clash with each other 4 killed and one injured in udhampur jammu
Jammu

सीआरपीएफ जवान ने तीन साथियों की गोली मारकर की हत्या, खुद की भी हालत गंभीर

21 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
विज्ञापन
sachin tendulkar virender sehwag holi celebration sportspersons holi celebration cricketers holi celebration होली की शुभकामनाएं संदेश सचिन तेंदुलकर वीरेंद्र सहवाग
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

पीएनबी घोटाले का आरोपी नीरव मोदी
India News

ये हैं पीएनबी घोटाले के भगोड़े आरोपी नीरव मोदी की गिरफ्तारी के मायने

21 मार्च 2019

cm yogi
Lucknow

गूगल ट्रेंड में देश के सभी मुख्यमंत्रियों को योगी ने पछाड़ा

21 मार्च 2019

होली
India News

होली 2019: मस्ती के लिए नहीं, त्योहार में रंगो का अलग है महत्व

21 मार्च 2019

file
China

चीन की बीआरआई बैठक पर भारत ने दिए फिर विरोध के संकेत

21 मार्च 2019

jet airways crisis deepens, ticket prices rose to a new high, impact summer vacation plans
Business Diary

जेट संकटः यात्रियों की मुश्किलें बढ़ी, छुट्टियों में महंगा किराया करेगा जेब खाली

21 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
income tax
India News

चुनाव को लेकर आयकर विभाग ने बनाया विशेष नियंत्रण कक्ष, टोल फ्री नंबर भी जारी किया

21 मार्च 2019

mamta
India News

आयुष्मान भारत के 187 करोड़ रुपये का ममता सरकार से मांगा हिसाब

20 मार्च 2019

Clat 2018, Supreme Court
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पूछा, क्या अब भी खदान से शवों को निकलवाना चाहते हैं परिवारवाले 

20 मार्च 2019

आतंकवादी संगठन हिज्बुल मुजाहिदीन का प्रमुख सैयद सलाहुद्दीन
India News

टेरर फंडिंग: आतंकी सलाउद्दीन पर बड़ी कार्रवाई, 1.22 करोड़ की 13 संपत्तियां जब्त

20 मार्च 2019

चंद्रमा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

यदि चंद्रमा पृथ्वी के करीब आ जाए तो क्या होगा...

19 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

आईपीएल का पूरा शेड्यूल
Cricket News

IPL 2019 का पूरा शेड्यूल जारी, जानिए कब और कहां होंगे मैच

भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) ने इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के 12वें संस्करण के ग्रुप स्टेड का पूरा शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया है।

19 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

IPL 2019: तीन बार फाइनल में पहुंचकर भी खिताब नहीं जीत सकी विराट की RCB

20 मार्च 2019

chennai super kings
Cricket News

IPL 2019: जानिए चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स के बारे में सबकुछ, फिर चैंपियन बनने की होगी चुनौती

17 मार्च 2019

Can Team India win World cup 2019 after poor performance against Australia
Cricket News

क्या इस लचर तैयारी के साथ टीम इंडिया जीत पाएगी 2019 विश्व कप?

15 मार्च 2019

What is spot fixing and how it is different with Match fixing
Cricket News

क्या है स्पॉट फिक्सिंग और मैच फिक्सिंग में अंतर, कौन खिलाड़ी किस में दोषी?

15 मार्च 2019

क्राइस्टचर्च मस्जिद में घायल
Cricket News

सदमें में क्रिकेट जगत, रोहित से लेकर भज्जी तक सभी ने की क्राइस्टचर्च मस्जिद हमले की निंदा

16 मार्च 2019

स्पॉट फिक्सिंग में फंसे तीन क्रिकेटर
Cricket News

अकेले गुनहगार नहीं थे श्रीसंत, स्पॉट फिक्सिंग में फंसे चंदीला-चव्हाण का क्या हुआ हाल

15 मार्च 2019

usman khawaja
Cricket News

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के सुपरहीरो उस्मान ख्वाजा ने कहा, 'भारत को उसी के घर में हराना नहीं है आसान'

14 मार्च 2019

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

क्राइस्टचर्च मस्जिद हमले पर विराट से जताई संवेदना, भावुक मैसेज लिख बढ़ाया टीम का हौसला

15 मार्च 2019

मैच के दौरान खिलाड़ी
Cricket News

AFG vs IRE : अफगानिस्तान की ऐतिहासिक जीत, एकमात्र टेस्ट में आयरलैंड को सात विकेट से हराया

18 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम ने दी कंगारुओं को मात, 6 विकेट से हासिल की जीत

शनिवार को भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम ने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को पहले वन डे मैच में को 6 विकेट से मात दी है। इस जीत में केदार जाधव (81*) और एमएस धोनी (59*) का विशेष योगदान रहा। इस जीत के साथ टीम इंडिया ने पांच मैचों की वन-डे सीरीज में 1-0 की बढ़त बना ली है।

2 मार्च 2019

concept pic 3:37

मैच के दौरान हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि लोग हंसने पर हो गए मजबूर

19 फरवरी 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:20

'कबूतर' की गेंदबाजी से कांपते थे बल्लेबाज

9 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:15

जब अंपायरों ने किया कन्फ्यूज, कर दीं फनी हरकतें

7 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:15

जब बल्लेबाजों को देनी पड़ी बल्ले की कुर्बानी

5 फरवरी 2019

Related

न्यूजीलैंड बनाम बांग्लादेश
Cricket News

क्राइस्टचर्च फायरिंग: न्यूजीलैंड-बांग्लादेश के बीच खेले जाने वाला तीसरा टेस्ट मैच रद्द

15 मार्च 2019

पीटर हैंड्सकॉम्ब
Cricket News

धवन पर भारी पड़ी हैंड्सकॉम्ब-टर्नर की पारी, ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने चौथा वन-डे 4 विकेट से जीता

11 मार्च 2019

When, where and how to watch live streaming of India vs Australia, Delhi odi
Cricket News

भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच फाइनल मुकाबला आज, कब-कहां और कैसे देखें LIVE मैच

13 मार्च 2019

उस्मान ख्वाजा
Cricket News

INDvAUS: ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने जीता रांची वन-डे, भारत को 32 रन से हराया

9 मार्च 2019

team india
Cricket News

INDvAUS: टीम इंडिया की 500वीं जीत, दूसरे वन-डे में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 8 रन से हराया

6 मार्च 2019

INDvAUS: 1st T20 between India and Australia, When, Where and How to watch live streaming
Cricket News

भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच पहला टी-20 आज, कब-कहां और कैसे देखें LIVE मैच

24 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.