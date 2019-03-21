Wishing you a very Happy and Safe Holi! 🎨— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 21, 2019
#HappyHoli
May this Holi be filled with moments and memories you cherish forever. Maamla Rangeen hai #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/bTUU7Bwbb6— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 21, 2019
Wishing everyone a Holi filled with sweet moments and colourful memories to cherish forever. pic.twitter.com/m7Cu8UKTut— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 21, 2019
Happy Holi to everyone! Let’s celebrate the vibrant hues, the beautiful relationships and the joyous laughter. Here’s a glimpse of my Holi with some of my friends at @MuveAcoustics 😊 #Holi2019 #MuveAcoustics #MajorFrenzyFeels— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 21, 2019
Check out the link below -https://t.co/TXov9mP6vi pic.twitter.com/N1XfnZ1y91
Happy Holi 🙏🙏☺️ pic.twitter.com/QwWEPqtj7O— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 21, 2019
Holi is the time to reach out with colours of joy, it is the time to love and forgive and it’s also about the colours that you wanna paint your life with #HappyHoli— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 21, 2019
Happy Holi everyone 😊 pic.twitter.com/FGY4CtWHR8— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) March 21, 2019
Wish you all a happy, prosperous and colorful holi. Colors are for our lives, not for the animals. #Holi— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 21, 2019
Let the colors of Holi spread happiness, gaeity, peace and love all around.— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) March 21, 2019
Wish you a blessed and Very very happy holi pic.twitter.com/AZVK4PqBLM
May your life be as colourful as the colours of Holi. Wishing you a very #HappyHoli ! pic.twitter.com/hyKOIuqmS1— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 21, 2019
Happy Holi to everyone!! May you always have smiling colour on your face! 😊 pic.twitter.com/kW5wIcgZhD— Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) March 21, 2019
With the spirit of togetherness, wishing you and your family a very happy and safe holi!!!— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) March 21, 2019
Cheers!! 🌈 #Holi2019 #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/eQOWetzJbJ
Celebrating Holi this year by appreciating the beautiful colours that nature brings to us! Wish you all a happy, safe and environmentally friendly Holi. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/OwPfB0HZmb— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) March 21, 2019
We’d like to wish everyone celebrating a very colourful Holi! 💙💚💛💜❤#HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/q3Tx1l9Xt3— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 21, 2019
Celebrate any colour long as it's #Yellove! Wishing you all a Yellove-ful #Holi! #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/py9bq76fg4— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 21, 2019
Happiest Holi everyone. May this festival of color fill our lives with colors of Joy , Harmony, brotherhood & goodness. Be safe and have lotsa fun. #HappyHoli #HoliHai— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 21, 2019
