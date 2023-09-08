World Cup: अमिताभ बच्चन के बाद सचिन तेंदुलकर को मिला 'गोल्डन टिकट', जय शाह ने विश्व कप के लिए किया आमंत्रित

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
🏏🇮🇳 An iconic moment for cricket and the nation!— BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2023
As part of our "Golden Ticket for India Icons" programme, BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah presented the golden ticket to Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt.
A symbol of cricketing excellence and national pride, Sachin Tendulkar's… pic.twitter.com/qDdN3S1t9q
Golden ticket for our golden icons!— BCCI (@BCCI) September 5, 2023
BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah had the privilege of presenting our golden ticket to none other than the "Superstar of the Millennium," Shri @SrBachchan.
A legendary actor and a devoted cricket enthusiast, Shri Bachchan's unwavering support… pic.twitter.com/CKqKTsQG2F
