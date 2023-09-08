Notifications

Cricket News

World Cup: अमिताभ बच्चन के बाद सचिन तेंदुलकर को मिला 'गोल्डन टिकट', जय शाह ने विश्व कप के लिए किया आमंत्रित

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: रोहित राज Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2023 10:35 AM IST
सार

सचिन तेंदुलकर 2011 में विश्व कप जीतने वाली भारतीय टीम के सदस्य थे। क्रिकेट के सबसे बड़े टूर्नामेंट में उनका रिकॉर्ड शानदार रहा है। उन्हें 1992 से लेकर 2011 के बीच छह बार विश्व कप खेलने का मौका मिला। तेंदुलकर के नाम इस टूर्नामेंट में सबसे ज्यादा रन हैं।

Sachin Tendulkar got golden ticket from bcci After Amitabh Bachchan Jay Shah invited for the World Cup 2023
सचिन तेंदुलकर और जय शाह - फोटो : BCCI/X

विस्तार
भारत में वनडे विश्व कप का आयोजन पांच अक्तूबर से 19 नवंबर तक होना है। बीसीसीआई ने इस विश्व कप को खास बनाने के लिए एक मुहिम चलाई है। उसने देश की नामचीन हस्तियों को विश्व कप देखने के लिए आमंत्रित करना शुरू किया है। इस मुहिम का नाम 'गोल्डन टिकट फॉर इंडिया आइकॉन्स' है। इसके तहत अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में काम करने वाले दिग्गजों को विश्व कप के मैच देखने के लिए गोल्डन टिकट दिया जा रहा है। इस लिस्ट में बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन के बाद क्रिकेट के भगवान कहे जाने वाले सचिन तेंदुलकर का नाम भी जुड़ गया है।


बीसीसीआई ने शुक्रवार (आठ सितंबर) को एक्स (पहले ट्विटर) पर यह जानकारी दी है कि बोर्ड के सचिव जय शाह ने तेंदुलकर को गोल्डन टिकट दिया। बीसीसीआई ने लिखा, ''क्रिकेट और देश के लिए एक गौरवशाली क्षण! हमारे "गोल्डन टिकट फॉर इंडिया आइकॉन्स" कार्यक्रम के हिस्से के रूप में बीसीसीआई के सचिव जय शाह ने भारत रत्न सचिन तेंदुलकर को गोल्डन टिकट प्रदान किया। राष्ट्रीय गौरव के प्रतीक सचिन तेंदुलकर की यात्रा ने पीढ़ियों को प्रेरित किया है। अब वह आईसीसी क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023 का हिस्सा होंगे और लाइव मैच देखेंगे।''


तेंदुलकर के नाम विश्व कप में सबसे ज्यादा रन
तेंदुलकर 2011 में विश्व कप जीतने वाली भारतीय टीम के सदस्य थे। क्रिकेट के सबसे बड़े टूर्नामेंट में उनका रिकॉर्ड शानदार रहा है। उन्हें 1992 से लेकर 2011 के बीच छह बार विश्व कप खेलने का मौका मिला। तेंदुलकर के नाम इस टूर्नामेंट में सबसे ज्यादा रन हैं। उन्होंने 45 मैचों की 44 पारियों में 2278 रन बनाए हैं। सचिन का औसत 56.95 का रहा है। उन्होंने छह शतक और 15 अर्धशतक लगाए। विश्व कप में 152 रन उनका उच्चतम स्कोर रहा।

अमिताभ बच्चन के लिए बीसीसीआई ने क्या लिखा था?
बीसीसीआई ने अमिताभ बच्चन और जय शाह की तस्वीर छह सितंबर को पोस्ट की थी। तब उसने लिखा था, ''हमारे गोल्डन आइकॉन्स के लिए गोल्डन टिकट! बीसीसीआई के सचिव जय शाह को सुपरस्टार श्री अमिताभ बच्चन को हमारा गोल्डन टिकट पेश करने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ। एक महान अभिनेता और एक समर्पित क्रिकेट प्रेमी, अमिताभ बच्चन का टीम इंडिया के प्रति अटूट समर्थन हम सभी को प्रेरित करता रहता है। हम आईसीसी क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप 2023 में उनके शामिल होने से रोमांचित हैं।''

सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।
 
