माइकल वॉन के ट्वीट के बाद विराट और तेंदुलकर के बीच तुलना शुरू, जानिए किसे मिला महान का तमगा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 04:30 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar comparison with virat kohli after Michael Vaughan tweet
Michael Vaughan
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली बड़ी तेजी से मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर के रिकॉर्ड के करीब पहुंच रहे हैं। दोनों की खिलाड़ियों की श्रेष्ठता को लेकर फैंस आए दिन सोशल मीडिया पर टकराते दिखते हैं। ऐसा ही एक और मामला तब सामने आया जब ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने विराट कोहली की तारीफ में ट्वीट किया।

दरअसल टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ तीसरे वनडे मैच में लगतार दूसरा शतक जड़ा। इस मैच में कोहली ने 160 रन की नाबाद शतकीय पारी खेली, जिसके बाद माइकल ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर लिखा, 'विराट का एक और शतक...वनडे में अब तक के सबसे बेहतर खिलाड़ी हैं विराट।'
michael vaughan virat kohli sachin tendulkar

