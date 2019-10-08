शहर चुनें

आरे कॉलोनी के पेड़ कटने का रोहित ने किया विरोध, लोग बोले- कुछ पेड़ तुम्हारे बैट के लिए भी कटते हैं

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 08 Oct 2019 03:07 PM IST
रोहित शर्मा
रोहित शर्मा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई के आरे कॉलोनी मेट्रो विस्तार के मेट्रो विस्तार के लिए पेड़ों की कटाई के विरोध में लोग देश भर में से सेव आरे को लेकर आंदोलन हुआ, देश की जाने मानी हस्तियों ने भी अपना विरोध दर्ज कराया था। आरे बचाओ को लेकर टीम इंडिया के धाकड़ टेस्ट बल्लेबाज रोहित शर्मा ने भी ट्वीट कर अपना विरोध जताया, लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर रोहित ट्रोल हो गए।
आगे पढ़ें

aarey forest aarey colony indian cricket team rohit sharma
