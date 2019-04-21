श्रीलंका धमाकों में 158 लोगों की मौत के बाद क्रिकेट जगत में शोक की लहर, सभी ने जताया दुख

विज्ञापन

Shocked to hear the news coming in from Sri Lanka. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. #PrayForSriLanka — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 21, 2019

Thoughts and prayers with Sri Lanka. Such a beautiful country. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 21, 2019

Devastated to hear about the attacks in Srilanka. It’s a brutal act of inhumanity. My thoughts & prayers with the victims & families! — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 21, 2019

Thoughts and prayers with the people of #SriLanka in this crisis. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 21, 2019

Tragic news coming out of Sri Lanka. The world is an angry place. We as a human race are destroying it one way or another. Thoughts with those suffering in Sri Lanka right now. — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) April 21, 2019

Deeply saddened by the terrible attacks in #SriLanka .My sincere prayers with the people of Sri Lanka in this very difficult time. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 21, 2019

Oh Sri Lanka! I hope you rally together and prevent these criminals from creating differences. With you. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 21, 2019

ईस्टर के मौके पर श्रीलंका सिलसिलेवार बम धमाकों से दहल उठा। तीन चर्च और तीन होटलों में हुए इन धमाकों में 158 लोगों की मौत और 300 से ज्यादा घायल होने की जानकारी सामने आ रही है। इन हमलों की दुनियाभर में कड़ी शब्दों में निंदा की जा रही है।क्रिकेट जगत के दिग्गजों ने भी इस मुश्किल घड़ी में पीड़ितों को सांत्वना देते हुए बर्बरतापूर्ण कृत्य की आलोचना की। विराट कोहली, रोहित शर्मा, सुरेश रैना, वीवीएस लक्ष्मण समेत कई क्रिकेटर्स ने हमलों में पीड़ितों के लिए सांत्वना व्यक्त की।