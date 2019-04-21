शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Rohit, Kohli and Other Cricketers Condemn Sri Lanka Serial Blasts

श्रीलंका धमाकों में 158 लोगों की मौत के बाद क्रिकेट जगत में शोक की लहर, सभी ने जताया दुख

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 21 Apr 2019 03:21 PM IST
Rohit, Kohli and Other Cricketers Condemn Sri Lanka Serial Blasts
  • ईस्टर के मौके पर तीन चर्च और तीन होटलों में सिलसिलेवार धमाका
  • 158 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत और 300 से ज्यादा घायल हैं
  • प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बम धमाकों को बर्बरतापूर्ण करार दिया है
  • भारतीय नागरिकों के लिए विदेश मंत्रालय ने हेल्पलाइन नंबर जारी किए
ईस्टर के मौके पर श्रीलंका सिलसिलेवार बम धमाकों से दहल उठा। तीन चर्च और तीन होटलों में हुए इन धमाकों में 158 लोगों की मौत और 300 से ज्यादा घायल होने की जानकारी सामने आ रही है। इन हमलों की दुनियाभर में कड़ी शब्दों में निंदा की जा रही है। 
क्रिकेट जगत के दिग्गजों ने भी इस मुश्किल घड़ी में पीड़ितों को सांत्वना देते हुए बर्बरतापूर्ण कृत्य की आलोचना की। विराट कोहली, रोहित शर्मा, सुरेश रैना, वीवीएस लक्ष्मण समेत कई क्रिकेटर्स ने हमलों में पीड़ितों के लिए सांत्वना व्यक्त की।
   

         

 

sri lanka serial blasts rohit sharma virat kohli
