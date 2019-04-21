श्रीलंका धमाकों में 158 लोगों की मौत के बाद क्रिकेट जगत में शोक की लहर, सभी ने जताया दुख

Shocked to hear the news coming in from Sri Lanka. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. #PrayForSriLanka— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 21, 2019
Thoughts and prayers with Sri Lanka. Such a beautiful country.— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 21, 2019
Devastated to hear about the attacks in Srilanka. It’s a brutal act of inhumanity. My thoughts & prayers with the victims & families!— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 21, 2019
Thoughts and prayers with the people of #SriLanka in this crisis.— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 21, 2019
Tragic news coming out of Sri Lanka. The world is an angry place. We as a human race are destroying it one way or another. Thoughts with those suffering in Sri Lanka right now.— Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) April 21, 2019
Deeply saddened by the terrible attacks in #SriLanka .My sincere prayers with the people of Sri Lanka in this very difficult time.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 21, 2019
Oh Sri Lanka! I hope you rally together and prevent these criminals from creating differences. With you.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 21, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
इंग्लैंड के स्टार ऑलराउंडर बेन स्टोक्स का मानना है कि आईपीएल में संघर्षरत उनकी टीम राजस्थान को अगर प्लेऑफ में जगह बनानी है तो उसे हर मैच फाइनल जैसा मानकर चलना होगा...
20 अप्रैल 2019