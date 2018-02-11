अपना शहर चुनें

रिकी पोंटिंग ने किया साफ, बताया- इस टीम का बनना चाहता हूं कोच

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 12:37 AM IST
रिकी पोंटिंग - फोटो : File
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के महान कप्तान रिकी पोंटिंग ने कहा है कि वह राष्ट्रीय टीम को टी20 में कोचिंग देना चाहते हैं। एक वेबसाइट से बात करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि मैं जानता हूं कि क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया इस बारे में विचार कर रही है। मैं सीए से छोटे फॉर्मेट में कोचिंग को लेकर चर्चा कर रहा हूं। मैं ऑन रिकार्ड कह रहा हूं कि अगर मेरे पास मौका आता है और सभी चीजें सही रहती हैं तो मैं ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टी20 टीम का कोच बनना चाहता हूं। कुछ ऐसी चीजें हैं जिन पर सीए पहले मुहर लगाएगा।

बता दें कि पोंटिंग फिलहाल इंग्लैंड और न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ खेली जा रही ट्राई सीरीज में हेड कोच डैरेन लैहमन के सहायक कोच की भूमिका निभा रहे हैं। शनिवार को उन्हें ऑस्ट्रेलियाई  क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने हॉल ऑफ फेम चुना है और उस वक्त भी पोंटिंग ने कोच बनने की अपनी इच्छा जाहिर की थी। 

सूत्रों के मुताबिक ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेट बोर्ड तीनों फॉर्मेट में अलग-अलग कोच रखने के बारे में विचार कर रहा है। अगर ऐसा होता है तो पोंटिंग का ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टी20 टीम का कोच बनना लगभग तय है। 
गौरतलब है कि पोंटिंग आईपीएल में मुंबई इंडिया के कोच रह चुके हैं और 11वें  सीजन में वह दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स के कोच की भूमिका में नजर आने वाले हैं।  

