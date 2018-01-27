अपना शहर चुनें

IPL 2018: मैच टाइमिंग को लेकर राजीव शुक्ला ने दिया बड़ा बयान, विदेशी खिलाड़ियों की भी बढ़ाई सिरदर्दी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 12:52 PM IST
आईपीएल में खिलाड़ियों की नीलामी शुरू हो चुकी है। इसी बीच आईपीएल अध्यक्ष राजीव शुक्ला ने मैचों के समय में बदलाव को लेकर अहम बयान दिया है। उन्होनें कहा, 'फ्रैंचाइजी की तरफ से आपत्ति जताए जाने के बाद मैचों की समय सारिणी में बदलाव को लेकर ब्रॉडकास्टर (स्टार इंडिया) से अनुरोध किया गया था, जिसके बाद गवर्निंग काउंसिल ने इस पर विचार किया है।'

राजीव शुक्ला ने कहा कि अब वह फ्रैंचाइजियों और ब्रॉडकास्टर्स के साथ बैठकर इस मामले बात करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा, 'हमें विश्वास है कि हम एक सौहार्दपूर्ण तरीके से अंतिम निर्णय पर पहुंचेंगे। राजीव शुक्ला की ओर से जारी इस बयान के बाद आईपीएल मैचों को पुराने नियमित समय पर ही कराए जाने की उम्मीद काफी बढ़ गई है।

'गौरतलब है कि 7 अप्रैल से शुरू होने जा रहे आईपीएल सीजन-11 के सभी मैचों को 8 की बजाए शाम 7 बजे और 4 की बजाए शाम 5.30 बजे करवाने की बात कही गई थी।

इसके अलावा शुक्ला ने कहा कि बीसीसीआई टूर्नामेंट के दौरान यहां रुकने वाले खिलाड़ियों की फीस बढ़ाने पर भी विचार कर रहा है। इससे संबंधित जानकारी सभी खिलाड़ियों को दी जा चुकी है। बता दें कि इससे पहले बोर्ड खिलाड़ियों के कुल खर्च का 20 प्रतिशत देता था, लेकिन इस बार बोर्ड खिलाड़ियों के कुल खर्च का सिर्फ 10 प्रतिशत ही अपनी तरफ से देगा।
