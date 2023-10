NEP vs IND Video: डेब्यू मैच में राष्ट्रगान के समय रोने लगे साई किशोर, दिनेश कार्तिक ने लिखा- तुम कमाल करो

The emotional Sai Kishore during India's national anthem. He bowled really well on his debut - 1/26 in the Quarter Finals of Asian Games. pic.twitter.com/sWD9Afx9TD

God has his ways of giving back to people who work hard



This unbelievable player @saik_99 who has DOMINATED domestic cricket with white ball is an absolute superstar and I couldn't be happier for him.