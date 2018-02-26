शहर चुनें

जब रैना के सिर सजा जीत का ताज, इमोशनल हुई पत्नी ने भेजा यह मैसेज

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 26 Feb 2018 08:45 AM IST
Priyanka raina tweet after success of suresh raina against south africa
सुरेश रैना
दक्षिण अफ्रीका दौरे पर टीम इंडिया ने टेस्ट सीरीज गंवाने के बाद शानदार वापसी करते हुए मेजबान टीम को वन-डे और टी-20 सीरीज में धूल चटाई। इस दौरे पर टीम इंडिया के दिग्गज बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज सुरेश रैना की भी शानदार वापसी हुई है।
सुरेश रैना ने प्रोटियाज के खिलाफ टी-20 सीरीज में कमाल का प्रदर्शन किया। उनके प्रदर्शन को ध्यान में रखते हुए चयनकर्ताओं ने अगली ट्राई सीरीज के लिए उन्हें टीम में सिलेक्ट किया है। 6 मार्च से भारत, श्रीलंका और बांग्लादेश की टीमें कोलंबो में ट्राई सीरीज खेलेंगी।

