विराट संग टीम इंडिया में खेलने को बेताब है 'वंडर ब्वॉय', अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप में दिखा चुका है जलवा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 02:04 PM IST
prithvi shaw wants to play for senior cricket team of india
prithvi shaw
अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप की वजेता टीम के कप्तान पृथ्वी शॉ बेहद कम उम्र में अपने कलात्मक खेल और असाधारण कप्तानी से फैंस का दिल जीतने में कामयाब हुए हैं। 18 साल के इस होनहार खिलाड़ी ने वर्ल्ड कप के पहले ग्रुप मैच में ही ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 94 रन की शानदार पारी खेली थी। इस पारी में पृथ्वी के बल्ले से कई ऐसे शॉट निकले जिन्हें देखने के बाद लोगों को मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर की याद आ गई।

इतना ही नहीं इस पूरे मेगा टूर्नामेंट में पृथ्वी ने अपनी टीम को एक सधी हुई शुरुआत दिलाई। उनकी बेहतरीन कप्तानी और बल्लेबाजी के दम पर टीम इंडिया चौथी बार वर्ल्ड कप का ताज अपने सिर सजाने में कामयाब हो गई। हालांकि अब इस खिलाड़ी ने अपने करियर को एक नया मोड़ देने की इच्छा जाहिर की है।
prithvi shaw team india virat kohli

ICC says No evidence of corruption in 3rd Ashes Test
Cricket News

Ashes: ICC का बड़ा खुलासा, कहा- तीसरे टेस्ट में नहीं मिले करप्शन के कोई सबूत

अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (आईसीसी) ने कहा है कि पिछले साल दिसंबर में हुए तीसरे एशेज टेस्ट के दौरान करप्शन का कोई सबूत नहीं मिला है।

9 फरवरी 2018

wasim akram played in t10 league dismisses shoaib malik
Cricket News

VIDEO: 'स्विंग के सुलतान' अकरम की गेंदबाजी में दिखी पुरानी धार, दिग्गज बल्लेबाज हुआ ढेर

8 फरवरी 2018

dhoni has become the 4th wicketkeeper in ODI history to effect 400 dismissals
Cricket News

INDvSA: धोनी ने कुलदीप की गेंद पर बना डाला यह रिकॉर्ड, ऐसा करने वाले चौथे विकेटकीपर बने

7 फरवरी 2018

australia beats england by 5 wickets in t20 tri series
Cricket News

AUSvENG: ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने इंग्लैंड को 5 विकेट से हराया, मैक्सवेल ने जड़ा तूफानी शतक

7 फरवरी 2018

BCCI pay Rs 2.4 crore to Rahul Dravid as professional fees including other playesrs
Cricket News

BCCI ने राहुल द्रविड़ को किया मालामाल, उनके खाते में जमा की 2.43 करोड़ की राशि

7 फरवरी 2018

sri lanka vs bangladesh first test bowlers reign on first day of second test
Cricket News

BANvSL: पहले दिन गिरे 14 विकेट, श्रीलंका पूरी तरह रहा हावी

9 फरवरी 2018

lasith malinga become bowling mentor for mumbai indians in ipl
Cricket News

IPL: मुंबई इंडियंस के लिए खुशखबरी, टीम में हुई इस घातक गेंदबाज की वापसी

7 फरवरी 2018

indian women cricket team beats south africa by 178 runs in second odi
Cricket News

INDvSA: टीम इंडिया ने किया कमाल, द. अफ्रीका में जीती वन-डे सीरीज

7 फरवरी 2018

ind v sa : Nothing to Worry About Rohit Sharma's Form says shikhar dhawan
Cricket News

INDvSA: रोहित के बचाव में उतरे धवन, कहा- हमारे पास है एक्स फैक्टर

7 फरवरी 2018

jhulan goswami become first bowler to take 200 odi wickets
Cricket News

द. अफ्रीका के खिलाफ झूलन गोस्वामी ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, कोई नहीं आस-पास

7 फरवरी 2018

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Prithvi Shaw says No superstition behind jersey number 100 
Cricket News

अंधविश्वास नहीं इस वजह से पृथ्वी शॉ पहनते हैं 100 नंबर की जर्सी, किया खुलासा

6 फरवरी 2018

rahul sir is great says prithvi shaw after under 19 world cup win
Cricket News

अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप जीतने के बाद पृथ्वी शॉ ने राहुल द्रविड के बारे में कही दिल छू लेने वाली बात

4 फरवरी 2018

bcci announced cash reward for under 19 world cup winner team and coach rahul dravid
Cricket News

Under 19 WC: BCCI ने खिलाड़ियों समेत स्टाफ को किया सम्मानित, कोच द्रविड़ को दिया बड़ा तोहफा

3 फरवरी 2018

complete profile of under-19 player prithvi shaw
Cricket News

3 साल की उम्र में सिर से उठा मां का साया, आज बन गया अंडर-19 क्रिकेट का बेताज बादशाह

31 जनवरी 2018

complete profile of under-19 player ishan porel
Cricket News

सेमीफाइनल में पाक को धूल चटाने वाला इशान, रोज 80 किलोमीटर का सफर तय कर आज बना सफल गेंदबाज

31 जनवरी 2018

team india beat australia by 100 runs in icc u19 world cup first match
Cricket News

ICC U19 WC: पृथ्वी शॉ ने खेली आतिशी पारी, टीम इंडिया ने कंगारुओं को विशाल अंतर से हराया

14 जनवरी 2018

