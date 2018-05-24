शहर चुनें

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने स्वीकार किया विराट कोहली का चैलेंज, अब देंगे लाजवाब फिटनेस का सबूत

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 24 May 2018 09:32 AM IST
नरेंद्र मोदी और विराट कोहली
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली से 'फिट इंडिया कार्यक्रम के तहत' सोशल मीडिया पर मिले चैलेंज को देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने स्वीकार कर लिया है। पीएम मोदी ने इस चुनौती का स्वागत करते हुए ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'चैलेंज एक्सेप्ट विराट...मैं जल्द ही अपनी फिटनेस चैलेंज का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करूंगा।'

 

बता दें कि कोहली ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट के जरिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को फिटनेस चैलेंज दिया था। इस ट्वीट में कोहली ने पूर्व कप्तान एमएस धोनी और उनकी पत्नी साक्षी के अलावा बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री और अपनी पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा को भी चैलेंज दिया था।

 

बता दें कि इससे पहले केंद्रीय मंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौड़ ने पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के फिट इंडिया कार्यक्रम के तहत सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों से फिट रहने की अपील की थी। राठौड़ ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल से काम के दौरान पुशअप लगाते हुए अपना वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया था। इस वीडियो में उन्होंने विराट कोहली समेत साइना नेहवाल और ऋतिक रोशन को चैलेंज दिया था कि वह अपना फिटनेस वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर साझा करें।

