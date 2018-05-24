टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली से 'फिट इंडिया कार्यक्रम के तहत' सोशल मीडिया पर मिले चैलेंज को देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने स्वीकार कर लिया है। पीएम मोदी ने इस चुनौती का स्वागत करते हुए ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'चैलेंज एक्सेप्ट विराट...मैं जल्द ही अपनी फिटनेस चैलेंज का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करूंगा।'

Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit https://t.co/qdc1JabCYb

बता दें कि कोहली ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट के जरिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को फिटनेस चैलेंज दिया था। इस ट्वीट में कोहली ने पूर्व कप्तान एमएस धोनी और उनकी पत्नी साक्षी के अलावा बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री और अपनी पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा को भी चैलेंज दिया था।

I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same. 😀 #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay pic.twitter.com/e9BAToE6bg