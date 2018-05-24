Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit https://t.co/qdc1JabCYb— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2018
बता दें कि कोहली ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट के जरिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को फिटनेस चैलेंज दिया था। इस ट्वीट में कोहली ने पूर्व कप्तान एमएस धोनी और उनकी पत्नी साक्षी के अलावा बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री और अपनी पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा को भी चैलेंज दिया था।
I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same. 😀 #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay pic.twitter.com/e9BAToE6bg— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 23, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
पूर्व चैंपियन राजस्थान रॉयल्स को बुधवार को यहां होने वाले एलिमिनिटेर मुकाबले में दो बार की चैंपियन रह चुकी केकेआर की कड़ी चुनौती का सामना करना है।
23 मई 2018