पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी का दावा, कहा 'हार्दिक पांड्या को दो हफ्ते में बना सकता हूं बेस्ट ऑलराउंडर'

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 29 Jun 2019 06:41 AM IST
हार्दिक पांड्या
हार्दिक पांड्या
पाकिस्तान के पूर्व ऑलराउंडर अब्दुल रज्जाक ने दावा किया है कि वो हार्दिक पंड्या को दुनिया के श्रेष्ठ ऑलराउंडरों की कतार में खड़ा कर सकते हैं।
रज्जाक ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि अगर उन्हें दो हफ्ते का समय दिया जाए तो वह हार्दिक को श्रेष्ठ ऑलराउंडर बना देंगे। उन्होंने पंड्या पर बारीक नजर रखी है। जब वह गेंद को जोर से पटकते हैं तो उनके शारीरिक संतुलन में काफी खामियां होती हैं। उनका फुटवर्क भी सही नहीं है जिसकी वजह से उन्हें कई बार मुश्किल होती है। रज्जाक ने कहा कि मुझे लगता है कि मैं उसे कोचिंग दे सकता हूं।

इसके बाद उन्होंने आगे लिखते हुए कहा कि, 'अगर बीसीसीआई पंड्या को अच्छा ऑलराउंडर बनाना चाहती है तो वह इसके लिए हमेशा उपलब्ध हैं। 
 
 

hardik pandya abdul razzaq bcci cricket world cup 2019 icc abdul razzaq hardik pandya team india
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
