पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी का दावा, कहा 'हार्दिक पांड्या को दो हफ्ते में बना सकता हूं बेस्ट ऑलराउंडर'

So today I have been closely observing Hardik pandya and I feel like I see a lot of faults in his body’s balance when hitting the bowl hardly and I observed his footwork aswell and I see that also let’s him down sometimes and I feel like if I give him Coaching in for example UAE— Abdul Razzaq (@ARazzaqPak) June 27, 2019
I can make him one of the best all rounders if not the best and if BCCI wants to make him a better all rounder I will always be available. Thanks— Abdul Razzaq (@ARazzaqPak) June 27, 2019
आखिरकार चर्चाओं का दौर खत्म हुआ। विश्व कप में टीम इंडिया के बहुचर्चित 'जर्सी विवाद' से पर्दा उठता नजर आ रहा है। आखिरकार लंबे विवाद और कयासों के बीच शुक्रवार को बीसीसीआई की ऑफिशियल किट स्पॉन्सर नाइकी ने नई जर्सी लॉन्च कर दी।
28 जून 2019