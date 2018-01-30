No one scored more than 18 runs in this Pakistani innings. I hope they understood the meaning of "Under-19" cricket correctly. #INDvPAK #ICCU19WorldCup— cricBC (@cricBC) January 30, 2018
There Are Two Types Of People In #Pakistan:— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 30, 2018
1. People Who'll Break The TV & Sleep
2. People Who'll Wake Up & Break The TV
🤣💪🙏🇮🇳#INDvPAK #IndvsPak #PakvInd #PakVsIND #U19CWC
This pic summarizes #IndvPak in U-19 WC or anything else for that matter.... pic.twitter.com/CowRxH216w— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) January 30, 2018
#U19CWC #INDvPAK #SemiFinal— knight watchman (@watchman_knight) January 30, 2018
*Pakistan*
Pic 1: When the senior team looses a world cup match against india
Pic 2: When the under 19 team looses a world cup match against india pic.twitter.com/NUKmzsmXIn
#INDvPak #U19CWC Semi final— Jhon (@S10_jhon) January 30, 2018
Expectation Vs Reality pic.twitter.com/pHZTZeOBhs
Name - Shaheen Afridi— HARSH KUMAR (@HritvikPriya30) January 30, 2018
Bats also like Afridi,goes for duck 🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆😂😂😂😂😂😂
Pak - 48/8#INDvPAK
And dropped one more catch. Pakistan juniors are truly inspired by their seniors it seems #IndvPAK #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/BMsoUmxdeW— RS (@AwaraRish) January 29, 2018
"Boyiz Played Well. Inshallah. Boyiz Played Well. Hard Peetch, But Boyiz played well."— Rohit Sharma (@imWrong45) January 30, 2018
Speech Prepared by Shahid Afridi for Pak #ICCU19WorldCup team.
#INDvPAK
Difference between #INDvPAK— Anit Ghosh (@Indianit07) January 30, 2018
Pic 1, 2 : How Indians Celebrate After Winning!
Pic 3, 4 : How Pakistanis Celebrate After Losing!#MaukaMauka pic.twitter.com/fY2qXw8HL3
