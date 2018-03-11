शहर चुनें

श्रीलंका के खिलाफ मैच से पहले सुरेश रैना बन गए किशोर कुमार, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 11 Mar 2018 07:50 PM IST
nidahas trophy suresh raina sings kishore kumar classic ye sham mastani
सुरेश रैना
टीम इंडिया इस समय श्रीलंका में निदाहास टी20 ट्रॉफी खेलने में व्यस्त हैं। रोहित शर्मा के नेतृत्व वाली टीम इंडिया का सोमवार को मुकाबला श्रीलंका से होगा। मैच से पहले टीम इंडिया के सदस्य होटल में मस्ती करते और गाने गुनगुनाते हुए नजर आए।
टीम इंडिया के अनुभवी बल्लेबाज सुरेश रैना ने किशोर कुमार का गीत 'ये शाम मस्तानी' गाया और समां बांध दिया। रैना का ऋषभ पंत समेत अन्य क्रिकेटरों ने भी साथ दिया।

भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने ट्विटर पर सुरेश रैना को टैग करते हुए एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। इस वीडियो में दिख रहा है कि सुरेश रैना गाना गा रहे हैं। वीडियो के साथ कैप्शन दिया गया, 'आपने इन्हें मैदान पर देखा होगा, लेकिन कभी किशोर कुमार क्लासिक गाते हुए देखा है? पेश है- सुरेश रैना, द सिंगर।' 





रैना 'कटी पतंग' फिल्म का गाना ये शाम मस्तानी, मदहोश किए जाए...' गाते नजर आ रहे हैं। युवा बल्लेबाज ऋषभ पंत अपनी सीट पर बैठे-बैठे रैना का साथ दे रहे हैं। बता दें कि टीम इंडिया के ऑलराउंडर रैना काफी अच्छे सिंगर हैं। उन्होंने एक फिल्म में भी गाना गाया है। बहरहाल, ये शाम मस्तानी गाना 70 के दशक में आई 'कटी पतंग' फिल्म में किशोर कुमार ने गाया था, जिसे राजेश खन्ना और आशा पारेख पर फिल्माया गया है। 

