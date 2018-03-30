BREAKING: Mitchell Starc has a 'tibial bone stress in his right leg'.— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 30, 2018
He will return home for further assessment after the Test and will miss the IPL.
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
बॉल टेंपरिंग मामले पर गुरुवार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ पहली बार मीडिया के सामने आए और अपने अपराध को स्वीकारते हुए कहा कि मैं काफी निराश हूं और पूरी जिंदगी इस वाकये को लेकर पछताते रहेंगे।
29 मार्च 2018