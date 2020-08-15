शहर चुनें
विराट कोहली ने भी दी धोनी को विदाई, इस अंदाज में किया अपने 'गुरु' को याद

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 15 Aug 2020 09:36 PM IST
एमएस धोनी सुरेश रैना रिटायरमेंट
एमएस धोनी सुरेश रैना रिटायरमेंट - फोटो : social media

ख़बर सुनें
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी और सुरेश रैना ने संन्यास लेने का एलान किया है। धोनी और रैना को भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम का जय और वीरू कहा जाता था। दोनों खिलाड़ियों ने एक के बाद एक संन्यास का एलान कर पूरी दुनिया को चौका दिया है। दोनों खिलाड़ियों को संन्यास लेना भारतीय क्रिकेट के एक युग का अंत है। पूरा सोशल मीडिया फैंस और दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों की शुभकामनाओं से भर गया है, हालांकि कई प्रशंसकों को झटका भी लगा है। वे काफी निराश हैं। धोनी और रैना दोनों ने अपने रिटायरमेंट का एलान इंस्टाग्राम पर किया है।
Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on

धोनी के रिटायरमेंट पर सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ट्वीट करके कहा, 'भारतीय क्रिकेट में आपका योगदान काफी रहा है। 2011 के विश्व कप को एक साथ जीतना मेरे जीवन का सबसे अच्छा क्षण रहा। आपको और आपके परिवार को आपकी दूसरी पारी के लिए शुभकामनाएं।'
 
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 


 
mahendra singh dhoni suresh raina social media
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
