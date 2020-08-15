विराट कोहली ने भी दी धोनी को विदाई, इस अंदाज में किया अपने 'गुरु' को याद

विज्ञापन

Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings. pic.twitter.com/5lRYyPFXcp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart...... pic.twitter.com/0CuwjwGiiS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

To have a player like him,Mission Impossible. Na Koi Hai,Na Koi Tha, Na Koi Hoga MS ke jaisa. Players will come & go but there won’t be a calmer man like him. Dhoni with his connect with people having aspirations was like a family member to many cricket lovers. Om Finishaya Namah pic.twitter.com/glemkBUwWT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2020

Congratulations on a top career Bhavesh. Goodluck with everything ahead 😊👍 @ImRaina — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

Can't imagine any one else wearing a Number 7 India jersey again. Thank you for the unforgettable memories #MSDhoni. See you in UAE. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 15, 2020

Thank you @msdhoni bhai for your contribution to Indian cricket, and the mentorship over the years. Congratulations on a remarkable career, and best wishes for the journey ahead! pic.twitter.com/pQfIzEJnHe — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 15, 2020

Indian cricket will never be the same without you @MSDhoni sir. You inspired a generation of youngsters to follow their dreams and never give up. Thank you for all the precious memories. May your 2nd innings be as amazing as your first. Love and respect 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/rIsu1SNAHZ — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) August 15, 2020

झारखंड के आन बान और शान @msdhoni ! आपने अपने प्रदर्शन और नेतृत्व से भारत का नाम विश्व क्रिकेट के शिखर पर पहुंचाया। हर भारतीय को आप पर गर्व है। आपकी अगली पारी के लिए मेरी शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/ElfxBIsx2P — Arjun Munda (@MundaArjun) August 15, 2020

MSDhoni retires from international cricket! Great leader, great record, great entertainer and best in the world at a DRS read, but above all MS will be remembered for being a lead cast in Indian cricket’s iconic moments. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) August 15, 2020

MS Dhoni on Instagram: Consider me retired from 19:29 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZEgJL82x3h — ICC (@ICC) August 15, 2020

Dhoni retires as one of India's greatest cricketers but more significantly as one of our sport's most symbolic players. As India rose to dominate the game Dhoni was the bridge between the class of Tendulkar & the fire of Kohli, bringing ice-cool captaincy, big hitting & swagger. — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) August 15, 2020

MS Dhoni’s first international innings : Run out

MS Dhoni’s last international innings : Run out



You will always remain our captain.#MSDhoni — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 15, 2020

It’s heart breaking to see India’s best captain @msdhoni retiring at home without any farewell like Sachin n others. I didn’t think in dream also dat he will retire like this. I did always believe dat he will set an example for the generations by getting retired with full honour. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 15, 2020

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी और सुरेश रैना ने संन्यास लेने का एलान किया है। धोनी और रैना को भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम का जय और वीरू कहा जाता था। दोनों खिलाड़ियों ने एक के बाद एक संन्यास का एलान कर पूरी दुनिया को चौका दिया है। दोनों खिलाड़ियों को संन्यास लेना भारतीय क्रिकेट के एक युग का अंत है। पूरा सोशल मीडिया फैंस और दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों की शुभकामनाओं से भर गया है, हालांकि कई प्रशंसकों को झटका भी लगा है। वे काफी निराश हैं। धोनी और रैना दोनों ने अपने रिटायरमेंट का एलान इंस्टाग्राम पर किया है।धोनी के रिटायरमेंट पर सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ट्वीट करके कहा, 'भारतीय क्रिकेट में आपका योगदान काफी रहा है। 2011 के विश्व कप को एक साथ जीतना मेरे जीवन का सबसे अच्छा क्षण रहा। आपको और आपके परिवार को आपकी दूसरी पारी के लिए शुभकामनाएं।'