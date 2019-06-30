शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   LIVE scorecard and latest updates of World Cup 2019 between India vs England

Live

World Cup 2019: स्टेडियम पहुंची टीम इंडिया, 2:30 बजे होगा टॉस

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 30 Jun 2019 02:10 PM IST
LIVE scorecard and latest updates of World Cup 2019 between India vs England
भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड (ग्राफिक्स रोहित झा) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लाइव अपडेट

01:49 PM, 30-Jun-2019
जोफ्रा आर्चर के खेलने पर अब तक संदेह बरकरार है। हालांकि यह वीडियो देखकर इंग्लिश फैंस जरूर राहत की सांस ले रहे हैं। 



 
01:40 PM, 30-Jun-2019
टीम इंडिया होटल से निकलकर स्टेडियम में पहुंच चुकी है।
01:37 PM, 01-Jul-2019

इंग्लिश खिलाड़ियों ने भी बहाया पसीना

बर्मिंघम के एजबेस्टन मैदान में होने वाला यह मुकाबला इंग्लैंड के लिए करो या मरो वाला है क्योंकि उसे अंतिम-4 में जगह बनाने के लिए ये मैच जीतना होगा। इस मुकाबले से पहले इंग्लैंड की टीम ने जमकर अभ्यास किया।

 

 
01:29 PM, 01-Jul-2019

मैच से पहले टीम इंडिया का प्रैक्टिस सेशन

बेहतरीन फॉर्म में चल रही भारतीय टीम को इस मैच में जीत सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचा देगी। उसे सेमीफाइनल में जाने के लिए 3 मैचों में एक अंक की जरूरत है। रविवार को इंग्लैंड मुकाबले से पहले टीम इंडिया ने प्रैक्टिस सेशन में जमकर पसीना बहाया।

 

 
01:23 PM, 30-Jun-2019

नई जर्सी के साथ उतरेगी टीम इंडिया

आज भारतीय टीम विश्व कप 2019 में नई जर्सी के साथ उतरेगी। नए नियमों के तहत टीम इंडिया अपनी 'अवे जर्सी' पहनेगी। जो नारंगी रंग की है।
 

 
01:21 PM, 30-Jun-2019
नमस्कार अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम के LIVE ब्लॉग में आपका स्वागत है। बर्मिंघम के एजबेस्टन में आज वर्ल्ड कप 2019 का सबसे कड़ा मुकाबला खेला जाएगा। यह मुकाबला उन दो टीमों के बीच का है, जिन्हें इस वर्ल्ड कप की दो सबसे बड़ी दावेदार और मजबूत टीमों में गिना जा रहा है। मौजूदा फॉर्म को अगर देखा जाए तो भारत का पलड़ा भारी है क्योंकि अभी तक वह इस वर्ल्ड कप में एक भी मैच नहीं हारा है। वहीं, इंग्लैंड की टीम लगातार हार से डगमगाई हुई है। अगर आज वह फिर से हार गई तो सेमीफाइनल में जाने का सपना, सपना ही रह जाएगा। वैसे 27 साल से वर्ल्ड कप में इंग्लैंड भारत को नहीं हरा पाया है।
cricket world cup 2019 ben stokes virat kohli
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
स्टार्क
Cricket News

बोल्ट की हैट्रिक पर भारी पड़े स्टार्क के 5 विकेट, ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने न्यूजीलैंड को 86 रनों से हराया

ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने न्यूजीलैंड को एकतरफा मुकाबले में 86 रनों से हराया

30 जून 2019

इमाद वसीम
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: सांस थाम देने वाले मैच में जीता पाकिस्तान, आखिरी ओवर में अफगानिस्तान को हराया

29 जून 2019

बुमराह धोनी
Cricket News

धोनी की बल्लेबाजी को लेकर बुमराह ने दिया बयान, कहा, 'बाकी खिलाड़ियों को मिलेगी सीख'

29 जून 2019

टीम इंडिया की नई जर्सी
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया की नारंगी जर्सी लॉन्च, विश्व कप में नए रंग में दिखेंगे 'मैन इन ब्लू'

29 जून 2019

स्टेडियम के बाहर लड़ाई
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: स्टेडियम के बाहर भिड़ गए पाकिस्तान-अफगानिस्तान फैंस, जमकर चले लात-घूंसे

29 जून 2019

हार्दिक पांड्या
Cricket News

पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी का दावा, कहा 'हार्दिक पांड्या को दो हफ्ते में बना सकता हूं बेस्ट ऑलराउंडर'

29 जून 2019

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

'चौथे नंबर पर विजय को नहीं इस खिलाड़ी को उतारा जाए'

28 जून 2019

राहुल द्रविड़
Cricket News

राहुल द्रविड़ दो साल के लिए संभालेंगे एनसीए की जिम्मेदारी

29 जून 2019

पाकिस्तान बनाम अफगानिस्तान
Cricket News

हैट्रिक जीत पर पाक की निगाह, अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ सरफराज की टीम का पलड़ा भारी

29 जून 2019

न्यूजीलैंड बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: जीत की पटरी पर लौटना चाहेगी न्यूजीलैंड, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के साथ आज कड़ा मुकाबला

29 जून 2019

