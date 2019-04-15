World Cup 2019 LIVE: टीम इंडिया घोषित, ऋषभ पंत को जगह नहीं, कार्तिक, राहुल को मौका

LiveWorld Cup 2019 LIVE: टीम इंडिया घोषित, ऋषभ पंत को जगह नहीं, कार्तिक, राहुल को मौका
#TeamIndia for @ICC #CWC19 💪💪#MenInBlue 💙 pic.twitter.com/rsz44vHpge— BCCI (@BCCI) April 15, 2019
India’s squad for the ICC #CWC19 announced: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MSD (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Shami— BCCI (@BCCI) April 15, 2019
The Men in Blue will be travelling to England to bring home the 🏆 of joy! #AreYouIn to cheer for India this ICC #CWC19? Watch the #TeamIndia selection press conference LIVE on April 15th from 3:30 PM on Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi. pic.twitter.com/YVO6EcbYb9— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 15, 2019
My Team India for the 2019 World Cup. 7 players from the 2015 team, 8 replacements ! What is your team ? pic.twitter.com/37QPZ9Z267— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
कैप्टन कूल महेंद्र सिंह धोनी चेन्नई के पिछले मैच में अंपायर से बहस करने के मामले में भले ही आलोचना झेल रहे हो...
14 अप्रैल 2019