Cricket News

Live

World Cup 2019 LIVE: टीम इंडिया घोषित, ऋषभ पंत को जगह नहीं, कार्तिक, राहुल को मौका

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क Updated Mon, 15 Apr 2019 03:30 PM IST
LIVE: Indian cricket team selection for World cup 2019 by bcci
लाइव अपडेट

03:19 PM, 15-Apr-2019
विराट कोहली (कप्तान), रोहित शर्मा (उपकप्तान), शिखर धवन, केएल राहुल, एमएस धोनी (विकेटकीपर) केदार जाधव, विजय शंकर, दिनेश कार्तिक, कुलदीप यादव, युजवेंद्र चहल, जसप्रीत बुमराह, हार्दिक पांड्या, रविंद्र जडेजा, मोहम्मद शमी, भुवनेश्वर कुमार




 
03:18 PM, 15-Apr-2019

भारतीय टीम का एलान

ऋषभ पंत टीम से बाहर, दिनेश कार्तिक बतौर दूसरे विकेटकीपर टीम में शामिल, रविंद्र जडेजा को टीम में जगह, केएल राहुल को भी मिला मौका
 

 
03:16 PM, 15-Apr-2019

इंतजार की घड़िया समाप्त

मुख्य चयनकर्ता एमएसके प्रसाद प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस को संबोधित कर रहे हैं।
03:14 PM, 15-Apr-2019

अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम की संभावित प्लेइंग XI

रोहित शर्मा, शिखर धवन, विराट कोहली (कप्तान), महेंद्र सिंह धोनी, केदार जाधव, हार्दिक पांड्या, भुवनेश्वर कुमार, मोहम्मद शमी, कुलदीप यादव, युजवेंद्र चहल, जसप्रीत बुमराह 
03:10 PM, 15-Apr-2019

03:06 PM, 15-Apr-2019

4 स्थान के लिए हैं कई दावेदार

रिजर्व ओपनर, विकेटकीपर, ऑलराउंडर से लेकर अतिरिक्त तेज गेंदबाज के लिए यह हैं ऐसे दावेदार जिनके नाम पर माथापच्ची होगी।

केएल राहुल, अंबाती रायुडू, विजय शंकर, श्रेयस अय्यर, ऋषभ पंत, दिनेश कार्तिक, विजय शंकर, रवींद्र जडेजा, उमेश यादव, खलील अहमद, नवदीप सैनी और इशांत शर्मा
03:04 PM, 15-Apr-2019
इसके पहले कई क्रिकेट दिग्गजों ने अपनी-अपनी 15 सदस्यीय भारतीय टीम भी चुनी थी।
 

 
03:03 PM, 15-Apr-2019
देखा जाए तो 11 खिलाड़ी ऐसे हैं जिनका टीम इंडिया से खेलना लगभग तय है, इसीलिए सभी की नजर बाकी के 4 खिलाड़ियों पर है जिन्हें 2019 के विश्व कप में खेलने का मौका दिया जाएगा। उन 4 खिलाड़ियों का फैसला भी जल्दी ही हो जाएगा।
03:00 PM, 15-Apr-2019
हालांकि भारतीय चयन समिति ने 8 दिन पहले यानी 15 तारीख को ही अपने 15 खिलाड़ियों के नाम की घोषणा करने का फैसला किया है।
02:58 PM, 15-Apr-2019
इस बार का विश्व कप 30 मई से इंग्लैंड और वेल्स में खेला जाएगा। विश्व कप के लिए खिलाड़ियों के चयन की अंतिम तारीख 23 अप्रैल है, सभी टीमों को इस दिन तक अपने-अपने 15 खिलाड़ियों को चुनना है।
02:47 PM, 15-Apr-2019
नमस्कार अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम के लाइव ब्लॉग में आपका स्वागत है। अब से कुछ ही देर में बीसीसीआई मुख्यालय मुंबई में विश्व कप 2019 के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम का चयन शुरू होने वाला है।
team india indian cricket team for world cup virat kohli
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

