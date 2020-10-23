पूर्व क्रिकेट कप्तान कपिल देव को पड़ा दिल का दौरा, सचिन-विराट समेत कई दिग्गजों ने मांगी दुआएं

{"_id":"5f92ba3d3b8e5850b87a63c0","slug":"kapil-dev-underwent-an-angioplasty-sachin-tendulkar-virat-kohli-wish-speedy-recovery","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0915\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e, \u0938\u091a\u093f\u0928-\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0915\u0908 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0906\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

सीने में दर्द की शिकायत के बाद कपिल देव को दिल्ली के फोर्टिस अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया है। 62 वर्षीय कपिल 23 अक्तूबर की सुबह के एक बजे अस्पताल पहुंचे, जहां उनकी कोरोनरी एंजियोप्लास्टी की गई। अस्पताल प्रबंधव की ओर से बयान जारी कर बताया गया कि वह फिलहाल आईसीयू में हैं और उनकी हालत स्थिर है।



यह खबर जैसे ही बाहर आई भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान के चाहने वाले व्याकुल हो उठे। खेल जगत से लेकर प्रशंसक तक हर कोई अब कपिल देव की लंबी उम्र की दुआ कर रहा है।



























Praying for your speedy recovery. 🙏🏻 Get well soon paaji. @therealkapildev — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2020

Take care @therealkapildev! Praying for your quick recovery. Get well soon Paaji. 🙏🏼 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2020

Wishing the @therealkapildev a swift recovery. The nation is well aware of his grit and spirit and we are very sure he will be out of the hospital soon 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/jNF060I2h5 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2020

Omg!! Wish you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev paaji. — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 23, 2020

Get well soon Kapil Paaji. Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 23, 2020

Get well soon Paaji @therealkapildev — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 23, 2020

Our Thoughts & Prayers are with the Greatest Champion Crktr of Our times...Guru MEHR Karehga..!Love Always Kaps..!! pic.twitter.com/TA3mOwB8ug — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) October 23, 2020

All my prayers for speedy recovery of @therealkapildev paji. — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) October 23, 2020

Please join me in sending prayers, strength and good wishes to Kapil and Romi Dev for his speedy recovery. Kapil was taken to the hospital in time as he complained of uneasiness. As per the doctors the procedure has been successful and he will be home soon. @vikrantgupta73 — Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) October 23, 2020

