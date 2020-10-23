शहर चुनें
पूर्व क्रिकेट कप्तान कपिल देव को पड़ा दिल का दौरा, सचिन-विराट समेत कई दिग्गजों ने मांगी दुआएं

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 23 Oct 2020 04:41 PM IST
कपिल देव
कपिल देव - फोटो : ट्विटर @BCCI

सीने में दर्द की शिकायत के बाद कपिल देव को दिल्ली के फोर्टिस अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया है। 62 वर्षीय कपिल 23 अक्तूबर की सुबह के एक बजे अस्पताल पहुंचे, जहां उनकी कोरोनरी एंजियोप्लास्टी की गई। अस्पताल प्रबंधव की ओर से बयान जारी कर बताया गया कि वह फिलहाल आईसीयू में हैं और उनकी हालत स्थिर है।
यह खबर जैसे ही बाहर आई भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान के चाहने वाले व्याकुल हो उठे। खेल जगत से लेकर प्रशंसक तक हर कोई अब कपिल देव की लंबी उम्र की दुआ कर रहा है। 
 
 

 
 
 


 
 
 

 
