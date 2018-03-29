शहर चुनें

IPL: वॉर्नर की जगह इस खिलाड़ी को मिली 'सनराइजर्स' की कमान, इस सीजन का एकमात्र विदेशी कप्तान

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 29 Mar 2018 02:26 PM IST
kane williamson
kane williamson
बॉल टेंपरिंग मामले में फंसे ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी डेविड वॉर्नर को इस साल आईपीएल में खेलने का मौका नहीं मिलेगा। बीसीसीआई ने आईपीएल के मौजूदा सीजन में इस खिलाड़ी की एंट्री बैन कर दी है। वहीं सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद की फ्रैंचाइजी ने डेविड वॉर्नर की जगह अब न्यूजीलैंड क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान केन विलियमसन को टीम की कमान सौंपी है।
बता दें कि इससे पहले कयास लगाए जा रहे थे कि टीम के ओपनर बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन, बाग्लादेश के स्टार ऑलराउंडर शाकिब अल हसन और मिडल ऑर्डर बल्लेबाज केन विलियमसन में से किसी एक को सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद का कप्तान बनाय जा सकता है।

