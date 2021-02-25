शहर चुनें

6.2 ओवर, 8 रन और पांच विकेट, रूट की फिरकी में फंसी टीम इंडिया, वीरू ने यूं उड़ाया मजाक

mukesh jha स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Published by: मुकेश कुमार झा
Updated Thu, 25 Feb 2021 05:30 PM IST
जो रूट
जो रूट - फोटो : social media
भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेले जा रहे तीसरे टेस्ट (डे-नाइट) के दूसरे दिन रूट ने पांच विकेट लेकर मैच का रूख बदल दिया। इंग्लिश कप्तान ने महज 6.2 ओवर्स में आठ रन देकर पांच विकेट चटकाए। रूट के इस बेहतरीन गेंदबाजी प्रदर्शन के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर कई सारे मीम्स बन रहे हैं। आइए जानते हैं लोगों ने क्या कुछ कहा?
इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट ने ट्वीट कर जो रूट को नया नाम दिया है। इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट ने लिखा, 'रूटालीथरन'।

माइकल वॉन ने अब इंग्लैंड को अपना पसंदीदा बताया। वॉन ने ट्वीट कर कहा, जबरदस्त पारी!!


टीम इंडिया के पूर्व विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज ने लिखा, आज रूट का सामना करते हुए भारतीय बल्लेबाज
रूट ने वही काम किया जो मुंबई में 2004 में जो काम माइकल क्लार्क (नौ रन देकर छह विकेट) ने किया था। 
 
 
 


  

cricket cricket news national joe root india vs england 3rd test ind vs eng जो रूट भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड
