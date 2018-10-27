Team for three T20I match series against Australia announced.— BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2018
Virat Kohli (C), Rohit (vc), Shikhar, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish, DK, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel
Team for three T20I match series against Windies announced— BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2018
Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar, KL Rahul, DK, Manish, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem
Dhoni’s absence from T20 teams v West Indies and Australia sends clear message that selectors have been informed about where his focus is and when he wants his international career to end https://t.co/vTBq8fXmAt— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 26, 2018
Even the Indian T20i team for #AusvInd announced. 17 members. Big NEWS is that Dhoni is NOT in that team too. Might not see Dhoni in India colours for the T20 format again... #AusvInd— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 26, 2018
Not picking Dhoni in the T20 squad is the right decision. But why say he is rested? Why does he need rest?— Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) October 26, 2018
It isn't such a bad thing. Dhoni's favourite genre had always been the ODI and he will continue there till 2019 post which I expect him to take a call on his future. I am pretty certain he would have been part of this decision— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2018
so we learn of dhoni's removal from T20 squad and rohit sharma's recall to Test squad after 10:30pm on friday night...good stuff!— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 26, 2018
No Dhoni in T20s means WC 2019 is the last world cup for the legend. The call is loud and clear. Hope he wins it and celebrates at the Lords balcony.— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 26, 2018
Amid the Dhoni decision, it's great to see another Jharkhand player finally getting his due. Shahbaz Nadeem has been knocking on the doors for a few years now.— Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) October 26, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
टीम इंडिया और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच नवंबर में होने वाली चार मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए शुक्रवार को 18 सदस्यीय टीम का एलान हो गया है।
26 अक्टूबर 2018