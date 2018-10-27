It isn't such a bad thing. Dhoni's favourite genre had always been the ODI and he will continue there till 2019 post which I expect him to take a call on his future. I am pretty certain he would have been part of this decision — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2018

so we learn of dhoni's removal from T20 squad and rohit sharma's recall to Test squad after 10:30pm on friday night...good stuff! — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 26, 2018

No Dhoni in T20s means WC 2019 is the last world cup for the legend. The call is loud and clear. Hope he wins it and celebrates at the Lords balcony. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 26, 2018