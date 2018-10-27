शहर चुनें

...तो क्या एमएस धोनी का करियर खत्म? सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस का जमकर फूटा गुस्सा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 27 Oct 2018 02:21 AM IST
ms dhoni
ms dhoni
ख़बर सुनें
टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान महेन्द्र सिंह धोनी को वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ तीन मैचों की टी-20 सीरीज में शामिल नहीं किया गया है। शुक्रवार को हुई टीम की घोषणा में धोनी को न विंडीज के खिलाफ घरेलू सीरीज और न ही ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ विदेश में होने वाले तीन मैचों की टी-20 सीरीज में शामिल किया गया है।
बता दें कि शुक्रवार देर शाम एमएसके प्रसाद की अध्यक्षता वाली चयन समिति ने घोषित टीम में शामिल दो विकेटकीपर हैं ऋषभ पंत और दिनेश कार्तिक को जगह दी है। धोनी के टीम में शामिल न किए जाने पर फैंस का गुस्सा सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर गुस्सा दिखा।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ टीम इंडियाः
 
वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टीम इंडिया
 
आइए जानते हैं सोशल मीडिया पर किसने क्या कहाः

ms dhoni india vs australia india vs west indies एमएस धोनी
एमएस धोनी और विराट कोहली
Cricket News

ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए टेस्ट व टी-20 टीम का एलान, एमएस धोनी की हुई छुट्टी

टीम इंडिया और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच नवंबर में होने वाली चार मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए शुक्रवार को 18 सदस्यीय टीम का एलान हो गया है।

26 अक्टूबर 2018

क्रिकेट
Cricket News

इन तीन क्रिकेटर्स ने ली बीसीसीआई से सीधी टक्कर, चयनकर्ताओं पर ही उठाए सवाल

26 अक्टूबर 2018

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli and company wants to register
Cricket News

INDvWI: टाई से बेचैन टीम इंडिया, तीसरे वन-डे में विंडीज को हराने बनाया 'खास प्लान'

26 अक्टूबर 2018

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Cricket News

भारत-वेस्टइंडीज के बीच तीसरा वन-डे कल, कब-कहां और कैसे देखें LIVE मैच

26 अक्टूबर 2018

क्रिस गेल
Cricket News

'यूनिवर्स बॉस' गेल ने चलाई मुंबई पुलिस की बाइक, बोले- मुझे भारत से बहुत प्यार है

26 अक्टूबर 2018

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

इन 11 खिलाड़ियों पर तीसरे वन-डे में दांव लगाएंगे कप्तान कोहली! सामने है जोशीले कैरेबियाई लड़ाके

26 अक्टूबर 2018

INDvWI: Team India announced for last threes ODI against West Indies
Cricket News

INDvWI: आखिरी तीन वनडे के लिए टीम इंडिया का एलान, दो स्टार खिलाड़ियों की वापसी

25 अक्टूबर 2018

virat kohli
Cricket News

INDvWI: विराट कोहली के 10,000 रन का सफर पूरे करने की 8 बेहद रोचक बातें

25 अक्टूबर 2018

शिमरोन हेटमायर
Cricket News

INDvWI: भारत और वेस्टइंडीज के बीच दूसरा रोमांचक मुकाबला टाई

25 अक्टूबर 2018

INDvWI: India wants win against second odi in West Indies in second odi
Cricket News

विंडीज के खिलाफ दूसरा वनडे आज, जीत बरकरार रखने के इरादे से उतरेगी टीम इंडिया

24 अक्टूबर 2018

ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर क्या उमेश यादव को टीम में जगह मिलनी चाहिए?

उमेश यादव ने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए 10 विकेट चटकाए।

15 अक्टूबर 2018

IPL 2018: Opening ceremony on 6th April 2018 in Mumbai special story 1:10

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली
Cricket News

विश्व के 2 टॉप बल्लेबाजों से हारा विंडीज, टीम इंडिया ने पहला वन-डे 8 विकेट से जीता

22 अक्टूबर 2018

team india
Cricket News

भारत-विंडीज के बीच दूसरा वन-डे टाई, देखें मैच के आखिरी ओवर का रोमांच

25 अक्टूबर 2018

ऋषभ पंत
Cricket News

बाउंड्री पर ऋषभ पंत के साथ घटी थी दुर्घटना, क्या खेल पाएंगे अगले तीन वन-डे?

25 अक्टूबर 2018

विराट कोहली और रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया और वेस्टइंडीज के बीच दूसरा वन-डे आज, कब-कहां और कैसे देखें LIVE मैच

24 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रवीण कुमार
Cricket News

कम समय में खेल गए बड़ा खेल, ऐसे टीम इंडिया के स्टार बने प्रवीण कुमार

21 अक्टूबर 2018

team india
Cricket News

INDvWI: विंडीज के खिलाफ मिडिल ऑर्डर की पहेली सुलझाने उतरेगी टीम इंडिया

21 अक्टूबर 2018

