Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   IPL 2023: Virat Kohli On Cosmic Connection with number '18', 6th IPL Century, Jersey Number; SRH vs RCB

IPL 2023: नंबर '18' के साथ विराट कोहली का 'किस्मत कनेक्शन', बताया क्यों वह सिर्फ इसी अंक की जर्सी पहनते हैं

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Fri, 19 May 2023 01:32 PM IST
सार

कोहली ने एक शो के दौरान बताया कि शुरू में 18 सिर्फ एक संख्या थी जो उन्हें दी गई थी, लेकिन पिछले कुछ वर्षों में इस नंबर ने उनके जीवन के साथ एक 'किस्मत कनेक्शन' बनाया है।

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli On Cosmic Connection with number '18', 6th IPL Century, Jersey Number; SRH vs RCB
विराट कोहली का नंबर '18' के साथ खास लगाव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

विराट कोहली ने गुरुवार को सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के खिलाफ शतक जड़कर इतिहास रच दिया। वह आईपीएल में सबसे ज्यादा शतक लगाने वाले भारतीय बन गए हैं। इसके साथ ही कोहली ने क्रिस गेल के आईपीएल में सबसे ज्यादा छह शतक लगाने के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी भी की। कोहली के लिए नंबर '18' बेहद खास रहा है। 18 मई यानी कल उन्होंने हैदराबाद के खिलाफ शतक जड़ा। इससे पहले भी 18 मई को वह आईपीएल में ही सेंचुरी जड़ चुके हैं। इतना ही नहीं, कोहली की जर्सी नंबर भी '18' है। इसके अलावा और भी कई चीजें उनकी जिंदगी में इस नंबर के साथ जुड़ी हैं। इसके बारे में कोहली ने खुद बताया।


virat kohli jersey number, क्यों 18 नंबर की जर्सी पहनते हैं विराट कोहली, भावुक कर देने वाली है कहानी - why does virat kohli wear jersey number 18 emotional story related to

'18' से विराट कोहली का खास कनेक्शन

कोहली ने एक शो के दौरान बताया कि शुरू में 18 सिर्फ एक संख्या थी जो उन्हें दी गई थी, लेकिन पिछले कुछ वर्षों में इस नंबर ने उनके जीवन के साथ एक 'किस्मत कनेक्शन' बनाया है। कोहली ने कहा- ईमानदारी से कहूं तो, 18 की शुरुआत सिर्फ एक संख्या के रूप में हुई थी जो मुझे तब दी गई थी जब मैंने पहली बार अपने नाम और नंबर के साथ भारत की अंडर-19 जर्सी देखी थी। लेकिन यह मेरे जीवन में एक बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण संख्या बन गई। मैंने 18 अगस्त (2008) को भारत के लिए डेब्यू किया था। मेरे पिता का भी 18 दिसंबर, 2006 को निधन हो गया था। मेरे जीवन के दो सबसे महत्वपूर्ण क्षण 18 तारीख को घटित हुए। भले ही मुझे नंबर उससे पहले मिल गया था, लेकिन ऐसा लगता है कि कोई कनेक्शन है मेरा इस नंबर और इस तारीख के साथ।

फैंस को 18 नंबर की जर्सी पहने देख होती है खुशी

कोहली ने बताया कि जब वह फैंस को उनके नाम और नंबर की जर्सी के साथ देखते हैं तो उन्हें काफी खुशी महसूस होती है। उन्होंने कहा- जब हम मैच खेलने जाते हैं और मैं लोगों को मेरी जर्सी नंबर और नाम पहने हुए देखता हूं तो मुझे अच्छा महसूस होता है। मुझे यह वास्तविक लगता है क्योंकि एक बच्चे के रूप में मैं अपने हीरो की जर्सी पहनना चाहता था। आप बस खुद को आभारी महसूस करते हैं। ऊपर वाले ने आपको अवसर दिया और आप खुद को धन्य महसूस करते हैं।

Fan covered his body with Virat Kohli tattoos, gets hug from the India captain

2016 में भी विराट ने 18 मई को जड़ा था शतक

Top individual performances in IPL 2016: Virat Kohli's run-spree and Chris Morris' manic assault | ESPNcricinfo

विराट कोहली के लिए साल 2016 शानदार रहा था। उन्होंने उस सीजन 16 मैचों में 81.08 की औसत और 152 के स्ट्राइक रेट से 973 रन बनाए थे। 18 मई, 2016 को रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर और पंजाब किंग्स के बीच मुकाबला खेला गया था। उस मैच में कोहली ने 50 गेंदों में 12 चौके और आठ छक्के की मदद से 113 रन की पारी खेली थी। यह कोहली का आईपीएल में चौथा शतक रहा था। इस मैच से पहले कोहली को चोट लगी थी और टांके रहने के बावजूद शतक लगाया था। अब 18 मई, 2023 यानी कल कोहली ने आरसीबी के लिए एक तरह से वर्चुअल नॉकआउट मैच में शतक जड़ा। दोनों ही स्थिति में कोहली बेहद दबाव में शानदार पारी खेली।

कोहली इस सीजन शानदार फॉर्म में चल रहे



कोहली का आईपीएल में छठा शतक 19 अप्रैल, 2019 के बाद आया है। पांचवां शतक उन्होंने 2019 में कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के खिलाफ ईडन गार्डन्स में जड़ा था। तब उन्होंने 58 गेंदों में 172 के स्ट्राइक रेट से 100 रन बनाए थे। वहीं, गुरुवार को सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के खिलाफ कोहली ने 63 गेंदों में 12 चौके और चार छक्के की मदद से 158.73 के स्ट्राइक रेट से 100 रन की पारी खेली। इस सीजन कोहली अब तक 13 मैचों में 44.83 की औसत और 135.85 के स्ट्राइक रेट से 538 रन बना चुके हैं। इसमें एक शतक और छह अर्धशतक शामिल है। हैदराबाद पर जीत के साथ बैंगलोर की टीम अंक तालिका में चौथे स्थान पर पहुंच गई है। उसका आखिरी मुकाबला 21 मई को गुजरात टाइटंस से है।
