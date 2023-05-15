Notifications

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar takes MS Dhoni Autograph After CSK vs KKR Game, Rinku Singh and Varun Chakravarthy

IPL 2023: CSK vs KKR मैच खत्म होते ही दौड़ कर धोनी के पास पहुंचे गावस्कर, कहा- शर्ट पर ऑटोग्राफ चाहिए, फिर...

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Mon, 15 May 2023 09:08 AM IST
सार

सिर्फ गावस्कर ही नहीं मैच के बाद केकेआर के रिंकू सिंह और वरुण चक्रवर्ती भी अपनी जर्सी पर धोनी का ऑटोग्राफ लेते दिखे। इसका वीडियो भी सामने आया है।

IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar takes MS Dhoni Autograph After CSK vs KKR Game, Rinku Singh and Varun Chakravarthy
गावस्कर की शर्ट पर ऑटोग्राफ देते धोनी - फोटो : IPL/BCCI
विस्तार

आईपीएल 2023 में रविवार को चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के बीच चेपक के मैदान में एक दिलचस्प मुकाबला खेला गया। कोलकाता ने इस मैच में छह विकेट से जीत हासिल की। पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए चेन्नई ने 20 ओवर में छह विकेट पर 144 रन बनाए थे। जवाब में कोलकाता ने 18.3 ओवर में लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया। इस जीत ने भले ही चेन्नई के प्लेऑफ में पहुंचने के इंतजार को लंबा कर दिया हो, लेकिन मैच के बाद जो कुछ हुआ वह देखकर फैंस भावुक हो गए। 

गावस्कर की शर्ट पर धोनी का ऑटोग्राफ

दरअसल, मैच के बाद चेन्नई के खिलाड़ी फैंस को थैंक-यू कहने के लिए चेन्नई स्टेडियम के चक्कर लगा रहे थे। इसी बीच भारत के पूर्व कप्तान और महान बल्लेबाज सुनील गावस्कर, जो आईपीएल में कमेंट्री टीम का हिस्सा हैं, दौड़ते हुए सीएसके के कप्तान धोनी के पास पहुंचते और शर्ट पर ऑटोग्राफ की मांग करते हैं। इसके बाद धोनी मुस्कुराने लगे और उन्होंने गावस्कर की शर्ट पर ऑटोग्राफ दिया। इस पल को देखकर चेपक स्टेडियम में मौजूद फैंस और सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स भावुक हो गए। Watch: Sunil Gavaskar Runs To MS Dhoni After CSK vs KKR Game, Takes His Autograph On Shirt 

रिंकू और वरुण ने भी लिए ऑटोग्राफ

दरअसल, ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है कि महान गावस्कर ने किसी मौजूदा खिलाड़ी का ऑटोग्राफ अपनी शर्ट पर लिया हो। गावस्कर 1983 वनडे वर्ल्ड कप और धोनी 2011 वनडे वर्ल्ड कप जीतने वाली टीम का हिस्सा रह चुके हैं। वह पहले भी कई बार धोनी के लिए अपने सम्मान को जाहिर कर चुके हैं। ऑटोग्राफ लेने के तुरंत बाद गावस्कर और धोनी ने एक-दूसरे को गले भी लगाया। इसके बाद धोनी वहां से चले गए। धोनी के जाते ही गावस्कर मुस्कुराते हुए कमेंट्री में ऑन एयर कहते हैं- आगे के बाकी बचे मैचों के लिए प्लीज मुझे नई पिंक शर्ट दें। सिर्फ गावस्कर ही नहीं मैच के बाद केकेआर के रिंकू सिंह और वरुण चक्रवर्ती भी अपनी जर्सी पर धोनी का ऑटोग्राफ लेते दिखे।

धोनी का आखिरी सीजन?

ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि यह 41 साल के धोनी का आखिरी विश्व कप हो सकता है। हालांकि, धोनी ने खुद कभी इसको लेकर बयान नहीं दिया है। धोनी ने इसी सीजन एक बड़ा रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम किया। वह आईपीएल में किसी एक टीम के लिए 200 मैचों में कप्तानी करने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी बने थे। इसके बाद गावस्कर ने धोनी की जमकर तारीफ भी की थी। उन्होंने कहा था- सीएसके कठिन परिस्थितियों से बाहर निकलना जानता है। यह एमएस धोनी की कप्तानी में ही संभव हो पाया है। 200 मैचों में कप्तानी करना बहुत मुश्किल है। इतने सारे मैचों में कप्तानी करना एक बोझ है और इससे उनके प्रदर्शन पर भी असर पड़ सकता है, लेकिन माही अलग हैं। वह एक अलग कप्तान हैं। उनके जैसा कप्तान कभी नहीं हुआ और भविष्य में भी उनके जैसा कोई नहीं होगा।

CSK vs KKR मैच में क्या हुआ?

मैच की बात करें तो चेन्नई ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए छह विकेट खोकर 144 रन बनाए थे। शिवम दुबे ने 34 गेंदों में एक चौका और तीन छक्के की मदद से सबसे ज्यादा 48 रन बनाए। वहीं, डेवोन कॉनवे ने 30 रन की पारी खेली। इसके जवाब में कोलकाता की टीम ने 18.3 ओवर में चार विकेट खोकर 147 रन बना लिए और मैच अपने नाम कर लिया। रिंकू सिंह ने 43 गेंदों में 54 रन की पारी खेली। वहीं, कप्तान नीतीश राणा 44 गेंदों में 57 रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे। इस जीत के साथ ही कोलकाता के पास 13 मैच में 12 अंक हो गए हैं और यह टीम प्लेऑफ की रेस में बनी हुई है। वहीं, हार के बावजूद चेन्नई की टीम अंक तालिका में दूसरे स्थान पर बनी हुई है। प्लेऑफ में पहुंचने के लिए चेन्नई को अपना आखिरी मैच जीतना होगा या किस्मत के सहारे की जरूरत होगी।
