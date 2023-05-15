IPL 2023: CSK vs KKR मैच खत्म होते ही दौड़ कर धोनी के पास पहुंचे गावस्कर, कहा- शर्ट पर ऑटोग्राफ चाहिए, फिर...

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
BEST MOMENT OF IPL 2023 !!— 🚩 (@KattarMSDian) May 14, 2023
Great Sunil Gavaskar took GOAT MS Dhoni's autograph 🙇🏻#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/yzI75kMTct
Legendary! MS Dhoni Signs Autograph On Sunil Gavaskar's Shirt During CSK's Lap Of Honour at Chepauk— Sonik Roonwal (@RoonwalSonik) May 14, 2023
This is surreal ♥️
Best Day of my Life 🥹
You are OG @mahi7781 🤌🏻
Best moments of IPL 2023 so far#IPL2023 #CSKvKKR #dhoni #csk #autograph #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/M3AixAWF08
Rinku And Varun getting autograph of MS Dhoni pic.twitter.com/ZFFnLBoXSL— 🎰 (@StanMSD) May 14, 2023
King Rinku Singh gets an autograph from Great MS Dhoni ❤#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/OA6HAuSZx4— 🚩 (@KattarMSDian) May 15, 2023
Followed