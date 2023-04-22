Notifications

MI vs PBKS

MI vs PBKS: मुंबई के खिलाफ पंजाब की 15वीं जीत, अर्शदीप ने 20वें ओवर में किया कमाल, 16 रन बचाए और दो विकेट झटके

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Sun, 23 Apr 2023 12:27 AM IST
सार

MI vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2023 Highlights: मुंबई के कप्तान रोहित ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला लिया। पंजाब ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 20 ओवर में आठ विकेट पर 214 रन बनाए। जवाब में मुंबई की टीम 20 ओवर में छह विकेट गंवाकर 201 रन ही बना सकी।

मुंबई इंडियंस बनाम पंजाब किंग्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

आईपीएल 2023 के 31वें मुकाबले में पंजाब किंग्स ने मुंबई इंडियंस को 13 रन से हरा दिया है। मुंबई के वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में खेले गए इस रोमांचक मुकाबले में पंजाब ने 20 ओवर में आठ विकेट गंवाकर 214 रन बनाए। हरप्रीत सिंह भाटिया ने 28 गेंदों में 41 रन और कप्तान सैम करन ने 29 गेंदों पर 55 रन की पारी खेली। जवाब में मुंबई की टीम 20 ओवर में छह विकेट गंवाकर 201 रन ही बना सकी। कैमरन ग्रीन ने 43 गेंदों में 67 रन, सूर्यकुमार यादव ने 26 गेंदों में 57 रन और कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने 27 गेंदों में 44 रन की पारी खेली। 

आखिरी ओवर में अर्शदीप ने दो स्टंप तोड़े

अर्शदीप सिंह की घातक गेंदबाजी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आखिरी ओवर में मुंबई को जीत के लिए 16 रन बनाने थे। मुंबई की ओर से क्रीज पर तिलक वर्मा और टिम डेविड मौजूद थे। गेंदबाजी अर्शदीप सिंह कर रहे थे। पहली गेंद पर टिम डेविड ने एक रन लिया। अगली गेंद पर तिलक वर्मा कोई रन नहीं बना सके। तीसरी गेंद पर अर्शदीप ने तिलक को क्लीन बोल्ड किया। तिलक तीन रन बना सके।

अर्शदीप ने इस यॉर्कर गेंद पर मिडिल स्टंप बीच से तोड़ दिया। इसके बाद स्टंप बदला गया। चौथी गेंद पर अर्शदीप ने नेहल वढेरा को भी यॉर्कर फेंकी और फिर से मिडिल स्टंप बीच से तोड़ दिया। इसके बाद फिर से स्टंप बदला गया। नेहल खाता नहीं खोल सके। पांचवीं गेंद पर अर्शदीप ने कोई रन नहीं दिया। आखिरी गेंद पर जोफ्रा आर्चर ने एक रन लिया। इस तरह अर्शदीप ने आखिरी ओवर में सिर्फ दो रन खर्च किए और दो महत्वपूर्ण विकेट लिए। पंजाब ने 13 रन से मैच अपने नाम किया।

वानखेड़े में हिसाब बराबर
मुंबई और पंजाब के बीच अब तक आईपीएल में कुल 30 मैच खेले गए हैं। इनमें से दोनों ने 15-15 मैच जीते हैं। वहीं, वानखेड़े में दोनों टीमें 10 बार आमने-सामने आई हैं। पंजाब ने पांच और मुंबई ने भी पांच मैच जीते हैं। इस जीत के साथ पंजाब के सात मैचों के बाद चार जीत और तीन हार के साथ आठ अंक हो गए हैं। टीम अंक तालिका में पांचवें स्थान पर है। वहीं, मुंबई छह मैचों में तीन जीत और तीन हार के साथ सातवें स्थान पर है।

पंजाब की पारी
टॉस हारकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए पंजाब की शुरुआत खराब रही थी। कैमरन ग्रीन ने मैथ्यू शॉर्ट को पीयूष चावला के हाथों कैच कराया। वह 10 गेंदों में 11 रन बना सके। इसके बाद प्रभसिमरन सिंह और अथर्व तायदे ने दूसरे विकेट के लिए 47 रन की साझेदारी निभाई।

अर्जुन तेंदुलकर ने सातवें ओवर में बेहतरीन यॉर्कर पर प्रभसिमरन को एल्बीडब्ल्यू आउट किया। यह वानखेड़े में अर्जुन का पहला और ओवरऑल आईपीएल में दूसरा विकेट रहा। प्रभसिमरन 17 गेंदों में एक चौके और दो छक्के की मदद से 26 रन की पारी खेली। इसके बाद पीयूष चावला की फिरकी का जादू चला। उन्होंने 10वें ओवर में लियाम लिविंगस्टोन को पहले विकेटकीपर ईशान किशन के हाथों स्टंप कराया। फिर इसी ओवर में अथर्व तायदे को बोल्ड किया।

लिविंगस्टोन 12 गेंदों में 10 रन, जबकि अथर्व 17 गेंदों में तीन चौके और एक छक्के की मदद से 29 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। इसके बाद वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में सैम करन और हरप्रीत का तूफान देखने को मिला। दोनों ने पांचवें विकेट के लिए 50 गेंदों में 92 रन की साझेदारी निभाई।

सैम ने 29 गेंदों में पांच चौके और चार छक्के की मदद से 55 रन की पारी खेली। आईपीएल करियर का यह उनका तीसरा अर्धशतक रहा। इस दौरान सैम का स्ट्राइक रेट 189.66 का रहा। वहीं, हरप्रीत ने 28 गेंदों में चार चौके और दो छक्के की मदद से 41 रन की पारी खेली।



इस दौरान उनका स्ट्राइक रेट 146.43 का रहा। जितेश ने 357.14 के स्ट्राइक रेट से चार छक्के की मदद से 25 रन की पारी खेली। हरप्रीत बराड़ दो गेंदों में पांच रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे। मुंबई की ओर से कैमरन ग्रीन और पीयूष चावला ने दो-दो विकेट लिए। वहीं, अर्जुन, बेहरनडॉर्फ और आर्चर को एक-एक विकेट मिला।

पंजाब ने आखिरी पांच ओवर में 96 रन बनाए
आखिरी पांच ओवर में पंजाब ने 96 रन बनाए और चार विकेट गंवाए। यह आईपीएल में आखिरी पांच ओवर में बनाए गए दूसरे सबसे ज्यादा रन हैं। इससे पहले 2016 में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर ने गुजरात लायंस के खिलाफ आखिरी पांच ओवर में 112 रन बनाए थे। एक वक्त पंजाब का स्कोर 15 ओवर में चार विकेट पर 118 रन था। तब सैम और हरप्रीत क्रीज पर थे।

इसके बाद 16वें ओवर में अर्जुन तेंदुलकर गेंदबाजी के लिए आए और यहीं से पंजाब ने मैच का रुख बदलना शुरू किया। अर्जुन के 16वें ओवर में 31 रन आए। जोफ्रा आर्चर के 17वें ओवर में 13 रन, कैमरन ग्रीन के 18वें ओवर में 25 रन, आर्चर के 19वें ओवर में 10 रन और जेसन बेहरनडॉर्फ के 20वें ओवर में 17 रन आए।

मुंबई की पारी
215 रन के विशाल लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी मुंबई टीम की शुरुआत खराब रही। ईशान किशन एक रन बनाकर अर्शदीप की गेंद पर कैच आउट हुए। इसके बाद कप्तान रोहित शर्मा और कैमरन ग्रीन ने दूसरे विकेट के लिए 76 रन की साझेदारी निभाई। लियाम लिविंगस्टोन ने रोहित को आउट कर इस साझेदारी को तोड़ा।

रोहित 27 गेंदों में चार चौके और तीन छक्के की मदद से 44 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। इसके बाद कैमरन ग्रीन और सूर्यकुमार यादव ने तीसरे विकेट के लिए 75 रन की साझेदारी निभाई। कैमरन ग्रीन 43 गेंदों में 67 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। अपनी पारी में उन्होंने छह चौके और तीन छक्के लगाए। वहीं, सूर्यकुमार ने 26 गेंदों में सात चौके और तीन छक्के की मदद से 57 रन की पारी खेली।

सूर्या को अर्शदीप ने अथर्व तायदे के हाथों कैच कराया। मुंबई को आखिरी पांच ओवर में 66 रन की जरूरत थी। ग्रीन और सूर्या के आउट होने के बाद मुंबई को आखिरी दो ओवर में 31 रन चाहिए थे। 19वें ओवर में 15 रन आए, जबकि अर्शदीप ने आखिरी ओवर में दो रन दिए। टिम डेविड 13 गेंदों में 25 रन और जोफ्रा आर्चर एक रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे।

पंजाब की ओर से अर्शदीप ने सबसे ज्यादा चार विकेट झटके। इस के साथ अर्शदीप ने पंजाब के लिए खेलते हुए 50 विकेट पूरे कर लिए हैं। अर्शदीप ने अब तक 44 आईपीएल मैचों में 53 विकेट झटके हैं। अर्शदीप के अलावा नाथन एलिस और लिविंगस्टोन को एक-एक विकेट मिला।

सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
