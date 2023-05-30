Notifications

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   IPL 2023: Good news MS Dhoni fans, Statement on retirement after CSK become champion 5th time;GT vs CSK

IPL 2023: थाला फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, अगला सीजन भी खेलेंगे धोनी, चैंपियन बनने के बाद संन्यास को लेकर कही यह बात

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला,अहमदाबाद Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Tue, 30 May 2023 06:21 AM IST
IPL 2023: Good news MS Dhoni fans, Statement on retirement after CSK become champion 5th time;GT vs CSK
मैच के बाद धोनी ने रायुूडू और जडेजा को गले से लगा लिया - फोटो : IPL/BCCI
विस्तार

चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने आईपीएल 2023 का खिताब जीत लिया है। बारिश से बाधित फाइनल में सीएसके ने डिफेंडिंग चैंपियंस गुजरात को डकवर्थ लुईस नियम के आधार पर पांच विकेट से हरा दिया। मैच के बाद प्रेजेंटेशन सेरेमनी में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने संन्यास को लेकर बातचीत की। उन्होंने कहा कि जिस तरह फैंस ने प्यार दिखाया है, ऐसे में वह अगला सीजन खेलकर उन्हें गिफ्ट देना चाहते हैं। 

मैच के बाद धोनी ने होस्ट से कहा- आप मेरे संन्यास को लेकर जवाब खोज रहे हैं? परिस्थिति के मुताबिक देखें तो यह मेरे संन्यास की घोषणा करने का सबसे अच्छा समय है। लेकिन इस साल मैं जहां भी रहा हूं, मेरे लिए फैंस ने जितना प्यार और स्नेह दिखाया है उसके लिए बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद कहना आसान होगा। हालांकि, मेरे लिए सबसे मुश्किल बात यह होगी कि अगले नौ महीनों तक कड़ी मेहनत करूं और फिर वापस आकर आईपीएल का कम से कम एक और सीजन खेलूं। 

धोनी ने कहा- काफी कुछ शरीर पर निर्भर करता है। मेरे पास फैसला करने के लिए 6-7 महीने हैं। यह मेरी तरफ से तोहफे की तरह होगा। यह मेरे लिए आसान नहीं है, लेकिन फैंस के लिए यह तोहफा है। जिस तरह से उन्होंने अपना प्यार और स्नेह दिखाया है, मुझे लगता है कि मुझे उनके लिए कुछ करना चाहिए। आप केवल इसलिए भावुक हो जाते हैं क्योंकि यह मेरे करियर का आखिरी हिस्सा है। 

धोनी ने कहा- सबकुछ यहीं से शुरू हुआ था। जब मैं पहले मैच में मैदान पर आया तो सभी फैंस मेरा नाम चिल्ला  रहे थे। तब मेरी आंखों में पानी भर आया और मैं कुछ देर डगआउट में वहीं खड़ा रहा। मुझे एहसास हुआ कि मैं इसका लुत्फ उठाना चाहता हूं। चेन्नई में भी ऐसा ही एहसास था, वहां पर मेरा आखिरी मैच था, लेकिन मैं वापसी करना चाहता हूं और मैं जो भी उनके (फैंस) लिए कर सकता हूं करूं और खेलूं। मैं जो हूं उसके लिए वे मुझसे प्यार करते हैं। मैं जिस तरह का क्रिकेट खेलता हूं, मुझे लगता है कि स्टेडियम में हर कोई सोचता है कि वे उस तरह से खेल सकते हैं क्योंकि इसमें कुछ भी ऑर्थोडॉक्स नहीं है। इसलिए मुझे लगता है कि वे किसी और से ज्यादा मुझसे जुड़ सकते हैं। मैं खुद को बदलना नहीं चाहता, मैं कभी भी खुद को इस तरह पेश नहीं करना चाहता था जो मैं नहीं हूं। मैं इसे सरल रखता हूं।  

धोनी ने कहा- हर ट्रॉफी खास होती है, लेकिन आईपीएल की खास बात यह है कि हर क्रंच गेम के लिए आपको तैयार रहने की जरूरत है। यह हमने किया है। आज कुछ खामियां थीं, गेंदबाजी विभाग ने काम नहीं किया, लेकिन यह बल्लेबाजी विभाग था जिसने आज उन पर से दबाव हटा लिया। मैं भी गुस्सा हो जाता हूं। यह मानवीय है, लेकिन मैं उनकी स्थिति में खुद को रखने की कोशिश करता हूं। हर व्यक्ति दबाव से अलग तरीके से निपटता है। अजिंक्य और कुछ अन्य खिलाड़ी अनुभवी हैं, इसलिए आप उनके बारे में ज्यादा नहीं सोचते।

धोनी ने अपना आखिरी आईपीएल मैच खेलने वाले अंबाती रायुडू की भी तारीफ की। उन्होंने कहा-  रायडू की खास बात यह है कि जब वह मैदान पर होते हैं तो हमेशा अपना 100 प्रतिशत देते हैं। लेकिन टीम में उनके होने से मैं फेयरप्ले अवार्ड कभी नहीं जीत पाऊंगा। वह हमेशा किसी ने किसी प्रकार से योगदान देना चाहते हैं। वह अपने पूरे करियर में एक शानदार क्रिकेटर रहे हैं। मैं भारत-ए के दौरे के बाद से लंबे समय से उनके साथ खेल रहा हूं। वह ऐसे खिलाड़ी हैं जो स्पिन और तेज गेंदबाज दोनों को समान रूप से खेल सकते हैं। यह वास्तव में कुछ खास है। मुझे लगा कि वह वास्तव में कुछ खास करेंगे। मैं उनके लिए बहुत खुश हूं। यह मैच ऐसा है जिसे वह हमेशा याद रखेंगे। वह भी मेरी तरह हैं और उन लोगों में से हैं जो ज्यादा फोन का इस्तेमाल नहीं करते हैं। महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि उनका करियर शानदार रहा है और मुझे उम्मीद है कि वह अपने जीवन के अगले चरण का लुत्फ उठाएंगे।

गुजरात के खिलाफ मैच धोनी का आईपीएल में 250वां मैच था। इस लीग में 250 मैचों में वह 38.79 की औसत और 135.92 के स्ट्राइक रेट से 5082 रन बना चुके हैं। इसमें 24 अर्धशतक शामिल हैं। आईपीएल 2023 में धोनी ने 16 मैचों में 26 की औसत और 182.45 के स्ट्राइक रेट से 104 रन बनाए। धोनी की कप्तानी में सीएसके पांच खिताब जीत चुकी है। सबसे ज्यादा आईपीएल ट्रॉफी जीतने वाले कप्तानों के मामले में धोनी ने रोहित की बराबरी की। रोहित की कप्तानी में मुंबई पांच ट्रॉफी जीत चुकी है। यह धोनी की कप्तानी में सीएसके का 10वां फाइनल था।
