IPL 2023: थाला फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, अगला सीजन भी खेलेंगे धोनी, चैंपियन बनने के बाद संन्यास को लेकर कही यह बात

While other players were busy clicking photos with the trophy Dhoni was clicking pictures with the ground staff and thanking the crowd 💛🥺— Saloni (@ankitgupta_love) May 29, 2023
I love you Dhoni ♥️😍#MSDhoni𓃵 #CSK #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/U400wpMU2z
When MS Dhoni finally held the trophy pic.twitter.com/3jF6O0ND7e— Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) May 29, 2023
𝗖.𝗛.𝗔.𝗠.𝗣.𝗜.𝗢.𝗡.𝗦! 🏆— Mohammad Asaf Pashtoon 🔥 (@iammapashtoon) May 29, 2023
Chennai Super Kings Captain MS Dhoni receives the #TATAIPL Trophy 🏆 👏👏
Congratulations 🎉 To Team @ChennaiIPL #CSKvGT | #Final pic.twitter.com/yAMCC6WT5A
MS Dhoni dedicated this 5th IPL Trophy to Ambati Rayudu & Sir Ravindra Jadeja 🫡💛— आyush (@aayushandilya) May 29, 2023
Chennai Super Kings 💛
7 Is An Emotion ❤️ #MSDhoni | #IPL2023Final | #IPL2023 | #GTvsCSK | #ChennaiSuperKings pic.twitter.com/oUoWXWkMd8
