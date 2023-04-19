Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   IPL 2023: Fan reaches with poster of taking Virat Kohli daughter Vamika on a date! know the whole matter

IPL 2023: फैन ने विराट कोहली की बेटी वामिका को डेट पर ले जाने की बात कही! हुआ बवाल, जानें पूरा मामला

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बेंगलुरु Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Wed, 19 Apr 2023 06:40 PM IST
सार

दरअसल, एक नन्हा फैन स्टेडियम में वामिका को डेट पर ले जाने का पोस्टर लेकर पहुंचा था। इस पर सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर बवाल हो रहा है।

IPL 2023: Fan reaches with poster of taking Virat Kohli daughter Vamika on a date! know the whole matter
एक पोस्टर पर जमकर विवाद हो रहा है - फोटो : IPL/BCCI
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

आईपीएल 2023 का रोमांच फैंस के सिर चढ़कर बोल रहा है। अब तक एक के बाद एक कई दिलचस्प मुकाबले खेले गए हैं। हाल ही में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के बीच मुकाबला खेला गया था, जिसमें रनों और छक्कों की बारिश हुई। स्टेडियम में फैंस भी एंजॉय करने के लिए तरह-तरह के पोस्टर्स और प्लेकार्ड लेकर पहुंचते हैं, इस पर तरह-तरह के मैसेज लिखे होते हैं। हालांकि, आरसीबी बनाम चेन्नई मैच में एक पोस्टर पर जमकर विवाद हो रहा है। दरअसल, एक नन्हा फैन स्टेडियम में वामिका को डेट पर ले जाने का पोस्टर लेकर पहुंचा था। इस पर सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर बवाल हो रहा है।

नन्हा फैन जो पोस्टर पकड़ा हुआ था, उस पर लिखा था- हाय विराट अंकल! क्या मैं वामिका को डेट पर ले जा सकता हूं? अब इस पोस्टर को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर दो गुट बन गए हैं। कुछ फैंस इसे बच्चे का क्यूट मैसज और तरीका बता रहे हैं। वहीं, कुछ लोग इस पर जमकर बवाल काट रहे हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ लोग इस पर उस बच्चे के माता-पिता को कोस रहे हैं और खराब पैरेंटिंग का उदाहरण बता रहे हैं।

एक यूजर ने लिखा- इससे कुछ लोगों को दो मिनट का अटेंशन मिल जाए, लेकिन यह बहुत गलत है। यह बिल्कुल भी मजाकिया नहीं है। गलत परवरिश। दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा- मुझे इसमें जरा भी क्यूटनेस नहीं लगी। मुझे इस बच्चे के माता-पिता पर तरह आ रहा है। यह अच्छी परवरिश नहीं है। इस बच्चे को पता नहीं है कि उसके माता-पिता ने उसके हाथ में कैसा पोस्टर पकड़ा दिया है। इस तरह के माता-पिता के साथ सख्ती से पेश आना चाहिए। पूजा त्रिपाठी नाम के यूजर ने लिखा- अगर मैं वामिका की गार्जियन होती तो मैं काफी गुस्सा होती।

मैच में क्या हुआ?
आईपीएल 2023 में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर को आठ रन से हरा दिया। इस मैच में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 226 रन बनाए। डेवोन कॉनवे ने 45 गेंदों में 83 रन और शिवम दुबे ने 27 गेंदों में 52 रन की पारी खेली। बैंगलोर की टीम इसके जवाब में 218 रन ही बना सकी। कप्तान फाफ डुप्लेसिस ने 33 गेंदों में 62 रन और ग्लेन मैक्सवेल ने 36 गेंदों में 76 रन की पारी खेली। हालांकि, यह टीम को जीत दिलाने के लिए काफी नहीं था।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed