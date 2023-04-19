IPL 2023: फैन ने विराट कोहली की बेटी वामिका को डेट पर ले जाने की बात कही! हुआ बवाल, जानें पूरा मामला

Height of mental decline, not of the child, but of his parents. This is really not cool but disgusting. #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #Vamika pic.twitter.com/GdAm97FgC4

I would be very very angry if I was Vamika’s parents!



Also parents stop with this social media obsession! Not the child but you are creepy pic.twitter.com/grOthsNK1q