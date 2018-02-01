अपना शहर चुनें

Budget 2018 Budget 2018
Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   INDvSA: Rain threat looms over Durban ahead of 1st ODI

INDvSA: इस वजह से पहले वन-डे पर मंडरा सकता खतरा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 08:59 AM IST
INDvSA: Rain threat looms over Durban ahead of 1st ODI
टीम इंडिया
टीम इंडिया और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच गुरुवार से 6 वन-डे मैचों की सीरीज का पहला मुकाबला डरबन में भारतीय समय के अनुसार शाम 4.30 बजे से खेला जाना है। इससे पहले क्रिकेट फैन्स के लिए बुरी खबर है। दरअसल, दोनों टीमों के बीच होने वाली पहले वन-डे पर बारिश का खतरा मंडरा रहा है। संभावना जताई जा रही है कि भारी बारिश की वजह से पहले वन-डे रद्द भी हो सकता है।

मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक डरबन में पिछले कुछ दिनों से बारिश हो रही है और गुरुवार को भी डरबन में बारिश की संभावना जताई जा रही है। इस वजह से अंदाजा लगाया जा रहा है कि बारिश की वजह से पहला वन-डे फीका पड़ सकता है।

RELATED

वहीं, विभाग के मुताबिक डरबन में अगले दो दिन तक घने बादल छाए रहेंगे और इस दौरान बारिश की भी संभावना है। हालांकि, मैच शाम को 4.30 बजे से शुरू होगा। सुबह से ही डरबन में घने बादल छाए रहेंगे। शाम से लेकर रात तक बारिश की संभावना बनी हुई है। इस दौरान बादल तो छाए ही रहेंगे साथ में हल्की हवा भी चलती रहेगी। जाहिर है कि यदि मौसम इसी तरह बना रहा तो पहला मैच बारिश की भेंट चढ़ सकता है।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

shocking amitabh bachchan goodbye to twitter
Bollywood

शाहरुख ने अमिताभ को पछाड़ा तो जताई नाराजगी, बोले- 'अलविदा कहने का वक्त आ गया'

1 फरवरी 2018

women desire these qualities in man
Relationship

हर औरत चाहती है अपने होने वाले पति में ये खूबियां

1 फरवरी 2018

unhealthy lifestyle is reason behind premature ageing
Beauty tips

अगर चेहरे पर दिखने लगे ये लक्षण, तो समझ लें जवानी मे आ गया है बुढ़ापा

1 फरवरी 2018

7 health benefits of garlic
Healthy Food

लहसुन करता है रामबाण का काम, ये 7 फायदे यकीनन नहीं जानते होंगे आप

1 फरवरी 2018

renuka shahane want to see varun dhawan and alia bhatt in hum aapke hain koun remake
Bollywood

सलमान की 'भाभी' ने वरुण और आलिया को लेकर कह दी ये बड़ी बात, अब मचेगा बवाल

31 जनवरी 2018

Jacqueline Fernandez's pool dance will seen in salman khan race-3
Bollywood

जैकलिन ने सलमान खान को ऐसे दिया खास तोहफा, 'सु्ल्तान' भी देखकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

31 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant hiten tejwani will see in a short film
Television

बिग बॉस के बाद खत्म हुआ हितेन तेजवानी के करियर का सूखा, मिला इतना बड़ा ऑफर

31 जनवरी 2018

US families book entire theatre and dance to Ghoomar dressed as Padmavati
Bollywood

VIDEO: US में भी दिखी पद्मावत की धूम, परिवार ने पूरा थिएटर बुककर जमकर किया घूमर सॉन्ग में डांस

1 फरवरी 2018

Urvashi Rautela film Hate Story 4 song aashiq banaya aapne released
Bollywood

ट्रेलर से भी ज्यादा बोल्ड है 'हेट स्टोरी 4' का पहला गाना, उर्वशी रौतेला ने फिर लगाई आग

1 फरवरी 2018

Gizele Thakral bold photoshoot going viral on social media
Bollywood

बोल्डनेस से इंटरनेट पर तहलका मचा रही Bigg Boss की ये कंटेस्टेंट, फैंस बुलाते हैं किम कार्दिशियन

1 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

icc anti corruption Unit investigating a t20 match after players suicidal dismissals
Cricket News

मैच फिक्सिंग: अजीबो-गरीब तरीके से 46 रन पर लुढ़क गई यह टीम, ICC ने दिए जांच के आदेश

इस टूर्नामेंट के एक मैच का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हुआ है, जिसमें बल्लेबाज बहुत ही हास्यास्पद तरीके से आउट होते दिख रहे हैं।

31 जनवरी 2018

shubhman gill is new yuvraj singh of punjab says harbhajan singh
Cricket News

मिल गया टीम इंडिया को नया युवराज, यकीन नहीं तो यह रहा सबूत

31 जनवरी 2018

pakistan under 19 team needs coach like rahul dravid says ramiz raja
Cricket News

'पाकिस्तान अंडर-19 टीम को चाहिए राहुल द्रविड जैसा महान कोच'

31 जनवरी 2018

AB de Villiers out from first three odis against India
Cricket News

INDvSA: वन-डे सीरीज से पहले द. अफ्रीका को लगा बड़ा झटका, बाहर हुआ उनका 'ट्रंप कार्ड'

30 जनवरी 2018

complete profile of under-19 player prithvi shaw
Cricket News

3 साल की उम्र में सिर से उठा मां का साया, आज बन गया अंडर-19 क्रिकेट का बेताज बादशाह

31 जनवरी 2018

Navi Mumbai boy Tanishq Gavate smashes 1,045 not out in local cricket match
Cricket News

मुंबई के 14 वर्षीय क्रिकेटर का कमाल, 2 दिन तक लगातार बल्लेबाजी कर ठोंक दिए 1045 रन

31 जनवरी 2018

bangladesh vs sri lanka first test mominul haque hits unbeaten 175 runs
Cricket News

BANvSL: पहले दिन श्रीलंकाई गेंदबाजों पर 'कहर' बनकर टूटा मोमिनुल हक का बल्ला, रहीम शतक से चूके

31 जनवरी 2018

bcci banned hyderabad captain ambati rayudu for two matches
Cricket News

अंपायर से उलझकर बुरे फंसे अंबाती रायडू, BCCI ने दी यह सजा

31 जनवरी 2018

complete profile of under-19 player ishan porel
Cricket News

सेमीफाइनल में पाक को धूल चटाने वाला इशान, रोज 80 किलोमीटर का सफर तय कर आज बना सफल गेंदबाज

31 जनवरी 2018

indian premier league auction 2018 day one bengaluru live updates
Cricket News

IPL 2018 Auction: बेन स्टोक्स रहे सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी, राहुल-पांडे समेत इन पर हुई धनवर्षा

27 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

These Benefits Of Pole Dance Will Convince you To Follow Jacqueline Fernandez
Fitness

सिर्फ सलमान को इंप्रेस करने के लिए नहीं, इन वजहों से भी जैकलिन ने सीखा पोल डांस

1 फरवरी 2018

rajasthan jaipur counting start for by poll
Jaipur

राजस्थान उपचुनाव LIVE:पहले राउंड के बाद कांग्रेस लोकसभा की दो व भाजपा विधानसभा की सीट पर आगे

1 फरवरी 2018

know these business terms related to union budget 2018
Business Diary

बजट 2018: बजट से पहले जरूर जान लें ये 5 फाइनेंशियल टर्म

1 फरवरी 2018

Union Budget 2018: Finance Minister may present budget in hindi
India News

Budget 2018: वित्तमंत्री अरुण जेटली पहली बार हिंदी में पेश करेंगे आम बजट

1 फरवरी 2018

slogans against mp anurag thakur at hamirpur
Shimla

गृह क्षेत्र में अनुराग ठाकुर के खिलाफ नारेबाजी, लोगों ने लगाए ये नारे

1 फरवरी 2018

himachal acting chief justice sanjay karol statement at shimla
Shimla

पर्यावरण संरक्षण में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाएं बच्चे : संजय करोल

1 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.