डीविलियर्स के बाद द. अफ्रीका को लगा एक और बड़ा झटका, स्टार खिलाड़ी हुआ सीरीज से बाहर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 11:29 AM IST
indvsa Faf du Plessis ruled out of ODI and T20I series because of finger injury
दक्षिण अफ्रीका
दक्षिण अफ्रीका को टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ खेले जाने दूसरे वन-डे से पहले एक बड़ा झटका लगा है। दरअसल, दक्षिण अफ्रीका के कप्‍तान फाफ डु प्‍लेसिस उंगली में चोट की वजह से टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ चल रही वन-डे और टी-20 सीरीज से बाहर हो गए हैं। इससे पहले दक्षिण अफ्रीका को डीविलियर्स के रूप में तगड़ झटका लगा था। टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ तीसरे टेस्ट के दौरान अंगुली में चोट लगने की वजह से उसके प्रमुख बल्लेबाज एबी डिविलियर्स पहले तीन वनडे मैचों से बाहर हो गए थे। 

गौरतलब है कि डु प्लेसिस डरबन वन-डे के दौरान चोटिल हुए थे। जिसके बाद उनका जांच कराया गया। जांच से पता चला कि उनकी अंगुली में फ्रैक्चर है जिसे सही होने में तीन से छह सप्ताह का समय लगेगा। इसके चलते वह वन-डे सीरीज के बाकी बचे पांच मैचों और टी-20 सीरीज में नहीं खेल पाएंगे। 

हालांकि, टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ वन-डे में बाकी मैचों के लिए डु प्लेसिस की जगह दक्षिण अफ्रीका के कप्तान के नाम की घोषणा नहीं की गई है। इसकी घोषणा वन-डे मैच से ठीक 24 घंटे पहले की जाएगी। वहीं, डु प्लेसिस की जगह के लिए फरहान बेहरदीन को बुलाया गया है। हालांकि, अब ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 1 मार्च से शुरू हो रही चार मैचों की टेस्‍ट सीरीज के शुरुआती मैचों में भी डु प्‍लेसिस का खेलना संदिग्‍ध लग रहा है।

बता दें कि टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ खेले गए पहले वन-डे में डु प्‍लेसिस ने शानदार शतकीय पारी खेली थी। उन्होंने 183 गेंदों में 11 चौकों और 2 थक्कों की मदद से शानदार 120 रन जड़े थे। हालांकि, पहले वन-डे में दक्षिण अफ्रीका को टीम इंडिया की हाथों 6 विकेट से करारी हार झेलनी पड़ी थी।
faf du plessis indvsa odi team india south africa

