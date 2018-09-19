शहर चुनें

Cricket News ›   indvpak: Hardik Pandya stretchered off in asia cup 2018, watch video

VIDEO: मैदान पर गिरे हार्दिक पांड्या, स्ट्रेचर से ले जाना पड़ा अस्पताल

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 19 Sep 2018 07:18 PM IST
हार्दिक पांड्या
हार्दिक पांड्या
ख़बर सुनें
भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच बुधवार को खेले जा रहे एशिया कप के पांचवें मुकाबले में टीम इंडिया के स्टार ऑलराउंडर हार्दिक पांड्या गेंदबाजी करते हुए बीच मैदान में घायल हो गए। उन्हें तत्काल मैदान से बाहर ले जाकर ट्रीटमेंट के लिए अस्पताल ले जाया गया। 
दरअसल, 18वें ओवर की पांचवी गेंद फेंकते हुए हार्दिक को कमर में दर्द आई और वह मैदान पर गिर गए। गेंद फेंकते ही हार्दिक पांड्या की लोअर बैक में इंजरी हो गई, जिसके बाद उनका खड़ा होना भी मुश्किल हो गया था। जिसके बाद मेडिकल की टीम मैदान पर आई और उन्हें मैदान से बाहर ले जाया गया।

बता दें कि हार्दिक पांड्या के जगह मनीष पांडे को मैदान पर बुलाया गया है। नीचे गिरते ही हार्दिक पांड्या काफी दर्द में दिखे।


 


देखें वीडियोः
 

  




मनीष पांडे
Cricket News

वीडियो: 'सुपर सब' से 'सुपरमैन' बने मनीष पांडे! पाक कप्तान का बाउंड्री पर लिया लाजवाब कैच

टीम इंडिया के क्रिकेटर मनीष पांडे ने बुधवार को एशिया कप 2018 के पांचवें मैच में चिर-प्रतिद्वंद्वी पाकिस्तान के कप्तान सरफराज अहमद का बाउंड्री लाइन पर लाजवाब कैच पकड़ा।

19 सितंबर 2018

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

INDvPAK Live: पाकिस्तान का 9वां विकेट गिरा, फहीम के बाद हसन अली लौटे पवेलियन

19 सितंबर 2018

Asia cup 2018: Shikhar Dhawan wants to score run against Pakistan
Cricket News

पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ धवन को देनी होगी जबरदस्त शुरुआत, हांगकांग के खिलाफ जमाया था शतक

19 सितंबर 2018

Sarfraz ahmed is worry about mohammad amir just before high voltage match against India
Cricket News

एशिया कप 2018: विकेट नहीं ले पा रहा भारत का सबसे बड़ा दुश्मन आमिर, पाक कप्तान भी चिंतित

19 सितंबर 2018

11 September 2007, Yuvraj Singh smashes 6 sixes on six balls to stuart Broad on this day
Cricket News

11 साल पहले आज ही के दिन युवराज सिंह ने जड़े थे 6 गेंद पर 6 छक्के, ऐसे बने 'सिक्सर किंग'

19 सितंबर 2018

इमरान खा
Cricket News

भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच जंग होगी बेहद रोमांचक, वजह बन सकते हैं पाक पीएम इमरान खान

19 सितंबर 2018

Australian Cricketer D'Arcy Short Bitten by His Dog
Cricket News

IPL के इस धुरंधर को पालतू कुत्ते ने काटा, खेल-खेल में हुए टीम से बाहर

18 सितंबर 2018

भारतीय व्हीलचेयर क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

एशिया कप 2018 में भिड़ंत से पहले भारतीय व्हीलचेयर टीम ने पाकिस्तान को दी करारी मात

18 सितंबर 2018

मुश्फिकुर रहीम
Cricket News

मुश्फिकुर रहीम के शानदार शतक से बांग्लादेश का विजयी आगाज, श्रीलंका को 137 रन से रौंदा

16 सितंबर 2018

बाबर आजम
Cricket News

PAKvHKG : उस्मान ने झटके तीन विकेट, पाक ने हांगकांग को आठ विकेट से हराया

16 सितंबर 2018

