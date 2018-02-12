अपना शहर चुनें

पहले वन-डे में जमाई धाक, अब टी-20 सीरीज पर टीम इंडिया की नजर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 03:36 PM IST
indian women cricket team eyes on t-20 series after won odi series
भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम
टीम इंडिया की महिला क्रिकेटर्स ने वन-डे सीरीज में मेजबान दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 2-1 से शिकस्त दी। हालांकि तीसरे वनडे में क्लीन स्वीप के इरादे से मैदान पर उतरी टीम इंडिया को आखिरी मुकाबले में हार का सामना करना पड़ा, लेकिन इससे महिला खिलाड़ियों के आत्मविश्वास में बिल्कुल कमी नहीं आई। अब टीम इंडिया की नजर मंगलवार से शुरू होने जा रही पांच मैचों की टी-20 सीरीज पर हैं।

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ मौजूदा सीरीज में टी-20 स्पेशलिस्ट अनुजा पाटिल को शामिल किया गया है। इसके अलावा अपना डेब्यू मैच खेलने जा रही राधा यादव और विकेटकीपर नुजहत परवीन को भी टीम में शामिल किया गया है।

प्रोटियाज टीम के खिलाफ 17 वर्षीय मुंबई की खिलाड़ी जेमिमा रोड्रिगेज को भी टीम में रखा गया है। इस खिलाड़ी ने अंडर-19 क्रिकेट में 163 गेंद पर 202 रन बनाए थे। आइए इस टी-20 सीरीज के लिए दोनों टीमों के स्क्वाड पर एक नजर डालें:
