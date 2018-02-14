अपना शहर चुनें

IPL 2018: जानिए किसके बीच खेला जाएगा पहला मैच, और कहां होगा फाइनल मुकाबला 

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 14 Feb 2018 11:06 PM IST
Indian Premier League Governing Council  announced the schedule for the IPl season 11
आईपीएल - फोटो : self
भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) ने इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के 11वें सीजन के शेड्यूल की घोषणा बुधवार को कर दी। आईपीएल सीजन 11 का आगाज मुंबई के वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में 7 अप्रैल से होगा। पहला मुकाबला पिछले साल के चैंपियन मुंबई इंडियन्स और दो साल बाद लीग में वापसी कर रही चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के बीच खेला जाएगा। 51 दिनों तक चलने वाला यह टूर्नामेंट नौ जगहों पर खेला जाएंगा। इस बार के आईपीएल में 56 लीग मैच के साथ कुल 60 मुकाबले खेले जाएंगे, जिसका फाइनल 27 मई को मुंबई के वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा।

मुंबई और चेन्नई के बीच होगा पहला मुकाबला
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने अपने फैंस के लिए अपने मैचों का पूरा शिड्यूल ट्विटर पर पोस्ट किया है। हालांकि लीग के आधिकारिक ब्रॉडकास्टर स्टार स्पोर्ट्स ने कुछ दिनों पहले कहा था कि इस साल रात आठ बजे की बजाय सात बजे से मैच खेले जाएंगे और पहले जो मैच चार बजे से हुआ करते थे, वे 5.30 बजे से होंगे। मुंबई इंडियंस ने भी अपने फैंस के लिए आईपीएल का पूरा शिड्यूल पोस्ट किया है।
 

