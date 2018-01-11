Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Indian cricket teams warm-up session in South Africas Centurion before 2nd test

Video: टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ी हुए 'लाल-पीले, वॉर्म-अप सेशन में की ऐसी मस्ती

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 07:03 PM IST
Indian cricket teams warm-up session in South Africas Centurion before 2nd test
टीम इंडिया - फोटो : ani
टीम इंडिया को दक्षिण अफ्रीका  के खिलाफ 13 जनवरी को दूसरा टेस्ट मैच खेलना है। तीन टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज का दूसरा टेस्ट सेंचुरियन में खेला जाएगा। इससे पहले टीम इंडिया ने गुरुवार को नेट पर जमकर प्रैक्टिस की। इसके साथ ही टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ियों ने वॉर्म-अप सेशन में भी भाग लिया।

RELATED

दरअसल, सेंचुरियन के सुपरस्पोर्ट पार्क में फिटनेस ट्रेनर शंकर बसु ने एक ऐसा सेशन कराया, जिसमें टीम इंडिया के सभी खिलाड़ियों ने खूब मौज मस्ती की। वॉर्म-अप सेशन में सभी खिलाड़ियों ने लाल-पीली टी शर्ट अपनी पैंट के पीछे लगा रखी थी और इसके बाद सभी ने एक-दूसरे से उन टी-शर्ट्स को झपटने में लग गए। 

पढ़ेंः- टीम इंडिया की उम्मीद पर सहवाग ने इस तरह फेरा पानी, सीरीज को लेकर बोल दी इतनी बड़ी बात

बता दें कि केप टाउन में टीम इंडिया को दक्षिण अफ्रीका के हाथों हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। केपटाउन में दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने टीम इंडिया को 72 रन से करारी मात दी थी। तीन टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज में दक्षिण अफ्रीका 1-0 से आगे हैं। 

देखएं वीडियोः-

team india indvsa south africa warm-up session
कॉमेंट करें

Spotlight

shah rukh khan next movie zero leak pictures on the sets
Bollywood

OMG: ZERO के सेट से शाहरुख खान की तस्वीरें हुईं LEAK, देखकर पहचान नहीं पाएंगे

11 जनवरी 2018

salman khan stopped race 3 shooting after a group of armed men entered the premises
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने रोकी 'रेस 3' की शूटिंग, इनके कहने पर घर से निकलना किया बंद

11 जनवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali padmavati officially changed padmaavat
Bollywood

नए नाम और नई तारीख पर रिलीज होगी 'पद्मावती', 25 जनवरी के धोखे में ना रहें

11 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut, amitabh bachchan, r balki next movie not happening
Bollywood

'झांसी की रानी' के फैंस को निराशा, अब अमिताभ के साथ नहीं करेंगी एवरेस्ट फतह

11 जनवरी 2018

akash dadlani out of the bigg boss house in mid week
Television

Bigg Boss 11: घर से आउट होने पर आकाश को लगा सदमा, बाहर आते ही दे दिया ये बड़ा बयान

11 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar film padman new song o saale sapne motion poster
Bollywood

'ओ साले सपने' का मोशन पोस्टर रिलीज, ये है PADMAN का नया Track

11 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 hina khan comparing shilpa shinde to a call girl
Television

Bigg Boss 11: हिना खान ने शिल्पा को बोला कुछ ऐसा, मेकर्स को करना पड़ा Mute

11 जनवरी 2018

shilpa shinde revealed that akash dadlani sniffs women undergarments
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 11: महिलाओं के कपड़ों के साथ कुछ ऐसा करता है ये कंटेस्टेंट, सुनकर आ जाएगी शर्म

11 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 arshi khan gives important advice to vikas gupta
Television

Bigg Boss ने इस खास मकसद से अर्शी को घर में भेजा, आते ही विकास के कानों में दे दिया 'ब्रह्मज्ञान'

11 जनवरी 2018

luv tyagi lied about his vote count in bigg boss 11
Television

सलमान के सामने लव ने बोला इतना बड़ा झूठ, फिर वीडियो शेयर कर खोला ज्यादा वोट बताने का राज

11 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

kagiso rabada complaining on behalf of his girlfriend to captain faf du plessis
Cricket News

तेज गेंदबाज रबाडा को कैप्टन ने किया KISS, अब गर्लफ्रेंड से सुननी पड़ रही ऐसी बातें

फाफ डू प्लेसी के नेतृत्व वाली दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने केपटाउन में संपन्न पहले टेस्ट में टीम इंडिया को 72 रन से मात दी।

11 जनवरी 2018

india vs south africa cape town first test fourth day live updates
Cricket News

फिलेंडर के 'छक्के' से दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने जीता पहला टेस्ट, टीम इंडिया को 72 रन से दी मात

9 जनवरी 2018

ipl retention 2018 live updates
Cricket News

IPL रिटेंशन: आठों टीमों ने इन खिलाड़ियों को रखा बरकरार, गौतम को लगा 'गंभीर' झटका

5 जनवरी 2018

india vs south africa first test first day capetown live updates
Cricket News

INDvSA: पहले दिन गिरे कुल 13 विकेट, रोहित और पुजारा के सहारे टीम इंडिया

6 जनवरी 2018

rahul dravid and sunil joshi son strike a match winning century
Cricket News

जूनियर द्रविड़ ने लगाया मैच विनिंग शतक, पर सुनील जोशी के बेटे ने मारी बाजी

11 जनवरी 2018

india vs south africa first test second day cape town live updates
Cricket News

INDvSA: पांड्या के ऑलराउंड प्रदर्शन से टीम इंडिया की वापसी, अफ्रीका की विशाल बढ़त

7 जनवरी 2018

gautam gambhir likely to play for csk in ipl 2018
Cricket News

IPL 2018 में KKR नहीं बल्कि इस टीम के लिए खेलते दिखेंगे गौतम गंभीर!

6 जनवरी 2018

ICC U-19 World Cup: India beat South Africa by 189 runs
Cricket News

अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कपः टीम इंडिया ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 189 रन दी मात, 50 ओवर में ठोके 332 रन

10 जनवरी 2018

hardik pandya says We will come back harder and stronger in Pretoria
Cricket News

पहला टेस्ट हारने के बाद पांड्या ने किया ऐसा वादा, जिसे पढ़कर चौड़ा हो जाएगा हर भारतीय का सीना

10 जनवरी 2018

england cricketers skip to play ipl
Cricket News

IPL को फीका कर सकती है इस टीम के खिलाड़ियों की गैर मौजूदगी!

11 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

क्रिकेट के मैदान पर कई बार ऐसी घटनाएं घट जाती हैं जिन्हें देखकर आप पेट पकड़कर हंसे बिना नहीं रह सकते।

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Ind vs SL: 5 heroes from India with best performance in Cuttack T20 match special story 1:54

Ind vs SL: पहले T20 में भारत की शानदार जीत के 5 हीरो

21 दिसंबर 2017

Ind vs SL: Team India take on Sri Lanka in first T20 at cuttack, predicted eleven special story 2:05

IND vs SL: श्रीलंका के खिलाफ पहले T20 में भारत के ये ग्यारह खिलाड़ी उतर सकते हैं मैदान में

20 दिसंबर 2017

Wicket keeper batsman Parthiv Patel hurts his finger before south africa tour special story 2:06

टीम इंडिया को झटका, दक्षिण अफ्रीका दौरे से पहले चोटिल हुआ ये खिलाड़ी

11 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

Twitter turns back the clock as Rahul Dravid turns 44, celebrate 45 birthday
Cricket News

राहुल द्रविड़ के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर लगा बधाइयों का तांता, इन दिग्गजों ने दी शुभकामनाएं

11 जनवरी 2018

team india to play two T20I series in Ireland before tour of England
Cricket News

11 साल बाद टीम इंडिया करेगी आयरलैंड का दौरा, खेलेगी दो टी-20 मैचों की सीरीज

11 जनवरी 2018

virender sehwag funny tweet trolled at social media
Cricket News

सहवाग ने शेयर की ये पोस्ट, जमकर हुए ट्रोल, फैंस बोले- अनुष्का ने बनाई होगी

11 जनवरी 2018

bcci announced indian women cricket team against south africa
Cricket

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ वन-डे सीरीज के लिए भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम का ऐलान

11 जनवरी 2018

virender sehwag says, shikhar dhawan androhit sharma should be play in centurian test
Cricket News

सहवाग ने गांगुली की बात को नकारा, शिखर-रोहित को लेकर कही ये बड़ी बात

11 जनवरी 2018

hardik pandya says We will come back harder and stronger in Pretoria
Cricket News

पहला टेस्ट हारने के बाद पांड्या ने किया ऐसा वादा, जिसे पढ़कर चौड़ा हो जाएगा हर भारतीय का सीना

10 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
view more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.