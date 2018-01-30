Quality play with great dominance in all departments. Splendid display! Good luck for the finals. #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/xdttwr8Y8K — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 30, 2018

What a 100 from Shubman Gill.Played with a lot of maturity and responsibility.272 is a good score. Now the onus is on the bowlers. #IndvPak #under19worldcup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 30, 2018

What an incredible performance by the Under 19 boys. Mighty impressed with the fielding and not giving Pakistan even an inch. As comprehensive as it gets. Best wishes for the finals #INDvPAK — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 30, 2018

Far superior performance than any side in the tournament. Congrats #TeamIndia. Just one step away from a huge milestone. The opportunity to play in a world cup final does not come everyday.. so, make the most of it. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/S0nlUXxuc8 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) January 30, 2018

Led by the heroics of this young #FutureStar, Shubman Gill, India will play their 6th final of the @ICC #U19CWC. He was a class apart today! Brilliant 100 and two outstanding catches. Well done 👏🏻 #IndvPak @cricketworldcup pic.twitter.com/hyaBAQCzAJ — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) January 30, 2018

That was brutal. What a win for our boys, thoroughly out playing Pakistan. Best wishes for the finals #INDvsPAK #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Ij4HWfAJnk — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 30, 2018

Top Inn by our own lad #shubmanGill in U-19 India vs Pakistan World Cup semi final..so proud of you..keep going guys.. Cup Jeet kar aana hai.. All the best for the finals #Rahuldravid👏👏👌 one more game guys 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 30, 2018

So India U19 into the final. 203 runs. Played at a different level to Pakistan today. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 30, 2018