INDvPAK: भारतीय अंडर-19 क्रिकेट के सजदे में झुका ट्विटर, क्रिकेट जगत की प्रतिक्रियाएं

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 11:49 AM IST
india vs pakistan semi final icc under 19 world cup twitter reactions
भारतीय अंडर 19 टीम
भारतीय अंडर-19 टीम ने मंगलवार को आईसीसी अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप के दूसरे सेमीफाइनल में पाकिस्तान को 203 रन के विशाल अंतर से हराया। इसी के साथ टीम इंडिया ने प्रतिष्ठित टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल में प्रवेश किया, जहां उसका मुकाबला शनिवार को हेगले ओवल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया से होगा। 

टीम इंडिया ने शुभमन गिल (102*) के शतक की बदौलत निर्धारित 50 ओवर में 9 विकेट खोकर 272 रन बनाए। इसके बाद इशान पोरेल (4 विकेट) की धारदार गेंदबाजी की बदौलत टीम इंडिया ने पाक को सिर्फ 69 रन पर समेटा। 

क्रिकेट जगत की महान हस्तियां भी युवा क्रिकेटरों के इस प्रदर्शन की मुरीद हो गईं। 'क्रिकेट के भगवान' सचिन तेंदुलकर से लेकर क्रिकेट जगत की दिग्गज हस्तियों से भारतीय अंडर-19 टीम को शुभकामनाएं दी। 

चलिए गौर करते हैं कि स्टार क्रिकेटरों ने भारतीय अंडर-19 टीम को क्या शुभकामनाएं दीं:
सचिन तेंदुलकर समेत दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने ऐसे रिएक्शंस दिए
shubman gill ishan porel ind vs pak u19 india vs pakistan u19

