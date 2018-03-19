Wow! What a win. 2 overs , 34 runs to win the finals , #DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/lGJgxdMoT7— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 18, 2018
Highlight of today's innings. #DineshKarthik 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/NqsQmGXBiD— Rohit (@SRKianRohit_) March 18, 2018
Fair to say, #DineshKarthik had no chill today. What an innings from the bossman! #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/rwqAQVjwA8— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) March 18, 2018
Dear Bangladesh, never underestimate an Indian wicketkeeper on the last ball of a T20 match. #IndvBan #DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/TIg9kkkoBH— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 18, 2018
#DineshKarthik deserves a standing ovation | Best innings of this year so far 👌🏻💪, Congratulations 👍#INDvBAN #NidahasTrophyFinal @DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/HZUKPKSED4— Cinema Calendar (@CinemaCalendar) March 18, 2018
Dinesh Karthik just saved— ankit sachan (@ankit111sachan) March 18, 2018
1. India
2. Vijay Shankar's career
3. Kolkata Knight Rider management team
#DineshKarthik
What a Game !!!! Winning short @DineshKarthik 😍#INDvBAN #Dineshkarthik #BANvsIND pic.twitter.com/FtjrwjgLMU— Sathyaraaj (@iamurs23) March 18, 2018
निदाहास ट्रॉफी के फाइनल मुकाबले में दिनेश कार्तिक ने यादगार पारी खेलकर टीम इंडिया को खिताबी जीत दिलाने में कामयाबी हालिस की।
19 मार्च 2018