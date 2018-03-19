शहर चुनें

दिनेश कार्तिक ने छक्का लगाकर दिलाई धोनी की याद, फैंस ने कहा- मिल गया फिनिशर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 19 Mar 2018 12:48 AM IST
दिनेश कार्तिक
दिनेश कार्तिक - फोटो : file
निदाहास ट्रॉफी के फाइनल टी20 मैच में आखिरी गेंद पर छक्का लगाकर टीम इंडिया को चैंपियन बनाने के साथ वह दुनिया के पहले ऐसे बल्लेबाज बन गए, जिसने अंतिम बॉल पर 5 या इससे ज्यादा रन की जरुरत होने पर छक्का मारकर मैच जीताया हो। अपने इस छक्के से उन्होंने 2 अप्रैल 2011 को मुंबई के वानखेड़े स्टेडियम पर श्रीलंकाई गेंदबाज नुवान कुलसेकरा की गेंद पर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के छक्का मारकर वर्ल्ड कप जीताने वाले क्षण की याद दिला दी। 
फाइनल मुकाबले में कार्तिक ने महज 8 गेंदो पर 2 चौके और 3 छक्के की मदद से 29 रन की यादगार पारी खेलकर टीम इंडिया को इस रोमांचक मैच में 4 विकेट से जीत दिलाने में अहम भूमिका निभाई। कार्तिन को उनकी इस पारी के लिए मैन ऑफ द मैच चुना गया। करीबी जीत दिलाई। कार्तिक की इस बार पर एक ओर जहां सभी प्रशंसा करते हुए थक नहीं रहे हैं, वहीं सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट पर भी फैंस उनकी इस पारी की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं। 
 







देखिए वीडियो- 
 

 

