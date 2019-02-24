शहर चुनें

INDvAUS: पुलवामा हमले में शहीदों को टीम इंडिया ने दी श्रद्धांजलि, मैदान पर रखा दो मिनट का मौन 

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 24 Feb 2019 07:36 PM IST
भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया
भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ विशाखापट्नम में खेले जा रहे पहले टी-20 मैच में राष्ट्रगान के दौरान टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ियों ने पुलवामा आतंकी हमले में शहीद हुए जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि दी। इस दौरान दोनों टीमों के सारे खिलाड़ियों ने दो मिनट का मौन रखा और जवानों की शहादत के प्रति श्रद्धा सुमन अर्पित किया।
मौन के दौरान पूरे मैदान में सन्नाटा छा गया। टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ियों के साथ-साथ, टीम मैनेजमेंट, सपोर्टिंग स्टाफ समेत दर्शक-दीर्घा में बैठे सारे लोगों ने खड़े होकर शहीद जवानों को नमन किया।

बता दें कि जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा में 14 फरवरी को हुए आतंकी हमले में सीआरपीएफ के 40 जवान शहीद, जबकि कई घायल हुए थे। 

india vs australia pulwama attack indvaus 1st t20i
