07:04 AM, 28-Dec-2020

India have a significant first-innings lead, but could've had more - Ajinkya Rahane's run-out started a slide where they lost five wickets for 32 runs!



Can Australia bounce back with a good batting performance in their second innings? https://t.co/FjJCCPe38q #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/kfveEOOmgK