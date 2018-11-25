विज्ञापन

Well done team India on levelling the t20 series. King @imVkohli at it yet again and sheraa @SDhawan25 really good inning #AUSvsIND — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 25, 2018

Superb innings from @SDhawan25 at the top and @imVkohli remains unbeaten in a run-chase, and when that happens India invariably wins. Congratulations India on the win today #AUSvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 25, 2018

You get the feeling @imVkohli is going to be the difference between the 2 teams over the new few weeks ..... #AusvInd — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 25, 2018

टीम इंडिया ने रविवार को सिडनी क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया को तीसरे व अंतिम टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच में 6 विकेट से हराकर तीन मैचों की सीरीज 1-1 से बराबर की। टीम इंडिया ने इसी के साथ क्रिकेट के सबसे छोटे प्रारूप में अपने अजय रहने का रिकॉर्ड 10 सीरीज तक पहुंचा दिया है।ऑस्ट्रेलिया द्वारा मिले 165 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी टीम इंडिया को शिखर धवन और रोहित शर्मा ने धमाकेदार शुरुआत दिलाई। दोनों ने पहले विकेट के लिए 67 रन की साझेदारी की। इसके बाद दोनों ओपनर्स पवेलियन लौट गए। फिर कप्तान कोहली ने मोर्चा संभाला और टीम इंडिया को जीत दिलाई।विराट कोहली की शानदार पारी और टीम इंडिया की जीत के बाद ट्विटर पर जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रियाएं आ रही हैं।