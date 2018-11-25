Well done team India on levelling the t20 series. King @imVkohli at it yet again and sheraa @SDhawan25 really good inning #AUSvsIND— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 25, 2018
Superb innings from @SDhawan25 at the top and @imVkohli remains unbeaten in a run-chase, and when that happens India invariably wins. Congratulations India on the win today #AUSvIND— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 25, 2018
You get the feeling @imVkohli is going to be the difference between the 2 teams over the new few weeks ..... #AusvInd— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 25, 2018
Great innings by @imVkohli 61* (41).... विराट को चेस पसंद है 👏👏👏👍👍#AUSvIND— Mukesh Kumar Jha (@mukeshnandan91) November 25, 2018
इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ महिला विश्व टी20 सेमीफाइनल में टीम की सबसे सीनियर खिलाड़ी मिताली राज को विवादास्पद तरीके से जगह नहीं मिलने के बाद प्रशासकों की समिति (सीओए) कप्तान हरमनप्रीत सिंह और मिताली को तलब कर सकती है।
25 नवंबर 2018