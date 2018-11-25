शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   india beat australia in third t20i twitter reactions

'विराट को चेस पसंद है', टीम इंडिया की रोमांचक जीत के बाद ट्विटर पर आईं इस तरह की प्रतिक्रियाएं

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 25 Nov 2018 05:34 PM IST
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली - फोटो : आईसीसी
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
टीम इंडिया ने रविवार को सिडनी क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया को तीसरे व अंतिम टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच में 6 विकेट से हराकर तीन मैचों की सीरीज 1-1 से बराबर की। टीम इंडिया ने इसी के साथ क्रिकेट के सबसे छोटे प्रारूप में अपने अजय रहने का रिकॉर्ड 10 सीरीज तक पहुंचा दिया है।
विज्ञापन
ऑस्ट्रेलिया द्वारा मिले 165 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी टीम इंडिया को शिखर धवन और रोहित शर्मा ने धमाकेदार शुरुआत दिलाई। दोनों ने पहले विकेट के लिए 67 रन की साझेदारी की। इसके बाद दोनों ओपनर्स पवेलियन लौट गए। फिर कप्तान कोहली ने मोर्चा संभाला और टीम इंडिया को जीत दिलाई।

विराट कोहली की शानदार पारी और टीम इंडिया की जीत के बाद ट्विटर पर जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रियाएं आ रही हैं।
 


(टी20 सीरीज बराबर करने के लिए शाबाश इंडिया। किंग कोहली ने दोबारा करके दिखाया और शेरा शिखर धवन शानदार पारी खेली।)
 


(शिखर धवन ने ऊपरीक्रम में शानदार बल्लेबाजी की और विराट कोहली का लक्ष्य का पीछा करने के मामले में कोई सानी नहीं है। जब कोहली चलते हैं तो टीम इंडिया जीत दर्ज करती है। टीम इंडिया को जीत के लिए शुभकामनाएं।)
 


(आपको महसूस हो चुका है कि विराट कोहली अगले कुछ सप्ताहों के लिए दोनों टीमों के बीच सबसे बड़ा अंतर होंगे।)
 


(भारत ने टी20आई सीरीज में बराबरी की और कप्तान कोहली ने एक बार फिर टीम का बचाव किया। टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए काफी उत्सुक हूं जो असली युद्ध होगा।)
 


 



Recommended

Cricket News

IND vs AUS: टीम इंडिया ने कंगारूओं को उसके घर में चटाई धूल, ये हैं मैच के 5 हीरो

25 नवंबर 2018

krunal pandya
krunal pandya
विराट कोहली
दिनेश कार्तिक
Cricket News

IND vs AUS: टीम इंडिया ने कंगारूओं को उसके घर में चटाई धूल, ये हैं मैच के 5 हीरो

25 नवंबर 2018

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

INDvAUS: विराट कोहली ने टीम इंडिया को दिलाई रोमांचक जीत, सीरीज 1-1 से बराबर

25 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

टीम इंडिया ने सिडनी में खेला सिर्फ एक टी-20 मैच, रैना-युवी ने रोमांचक मुकाबले में किया था कमाल

25 नवंबर 2018

सुरेश रैना और युवराज सिंह
शेन वाटसन
शिखर रोहित
रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया ने सिडनी में खेला सिर्फ एक टी-20 मैच, रैना-युवी ने रोमांचक मुकाबले में किया था कमाल

25 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

टीम इंडिया के स्टार खिलाड़ी ने कहा- विराट कोहली को कप्तानी में अभी बहुत कुछ सीखने की जरूरत

25 नवंबर 2018

virat kohli
विराट कोहली
मिचेल जॉनसन और विराट कोहली
Virat kohli
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया के स्टार खिलाड़ी ने कहा- विराट कोहली को कप्तानी में अभी बहुत कुछ सीखने की जरूरत

25 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

टीम इंडिया और पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट को लेकर शाहिद अफरीदी ने दिया बड़ा बयान

23 नवंबर 2018

विराट कोहली- शाहिद इफरीदी
शाहिद अफरीदी
रमीज राजा
india vs pakistan
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया और पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट को लेकर शाहिद अफरीदी ने दिया बड़ा बयान

23 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

VIDEO: दीपिका पादुकोण की ननद ने डांस में अपनी भाभी को भी पछाड़ा, खूबसूरती में भी हीरोइन से कम नहीं

25 नवंबर 2018

ranveer deepika
ranveer deepika
ranveer deepika
ranveer deepika
Bollywood

VIDEO: दीपिका पादुकोण की ननद ने डांस में अपनी भाभी को भी पछाड़ा, खूबसूरती में भी हीरोइन से कम नहीं

25 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
virat kohli team india india vs australia india vs australia t20i sydney cricket ground
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भगवान बुद्ध
Bihar

नीतीश कुमार ने भगवना बुद्ध की 70 फीट ऊंची प्रतिमा का किया अनावरण

25 नवंबर 2018

ED summoned to Naidu important person of TDP MP
India News

5700 करोड़ की धोखाधड़ी मामले में सीएम चंद्रबाबू के करीबी को समन, छह लग्जरी कार कब्जे में

25 नवंबर 2018

सोशल डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया
India News

नाटक में लड़की ने पढ़ी अजान, भड़के मुस्लिम संगठन ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन

25 नवंबर 2018

cars
Auto News

ये हैं भारत की सबसे महंगी कारें, कीमत जानकर यकीन कर पाना मुश्किल

25 नवंबर 2018

Now the name of the student will be on copy of examination
Bihar

बिहार : हाईस्कूल व इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा में बड़ा बदलाव करने की तैयारी में बोर्ड

25 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
cassie
Travel

अमेरिकी लड़की ने अकेले ही घूम लिए 196 देश, जानें क्या होती है सोलो ट्रैवलिंग

24 नवंबर 2018

Romania
World of Wonders

इस देश की सरकारी नीतियां है काबिले तारीफ, यहां के 96 फीसदी लोगों के पास है अपना घर

24 नवंबर 2018

Khammam hanuman temple
Weird Stories

कुंवारे नहीं थे हनुमान जी, इस मंदिर में बजरंग बली के साथ उनकी पत्नी की भी होती है पूजा

25 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Moradabad

Exclusive: यूरिया से जहरीला हो रहा भूजल, डायबिटीज-कैंसर का खतरा बढ़ा

24 नवंबर 2018

pushpa, file foto
Delhi NCR

युवती ने पानी समझकर पी लिया तेजाब, अस्पताल में हो गई मौत

25 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

harmanpreet-mithali
Cricket News

सीओए के घेरे में मिताली-हरमनप्रीत, खिलाड़ियों को 'शिष्टाचार' बनाए रखने को कहा

इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ महिला विश्व टी20 सेमीफाइनल में टीम की सबसे सीनियर खिलाड़ी मिताली राज को विवादास्पद तरीके से जगह नहीं मिलने के बाद प्रशासकों की समिति (सीओए) कप्तान हरमनप्रीत सिंह और मिताली को तलब कर सकती है।

25 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
ind vs aus toss
Cricket News

INDvAUS: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ निर्णायक मुकाबला, विराट ब्रिगेड के सामने ये होगी सबसे बड़ी चुनौती

25 नवंबर 2018

Mitchell Starc is back in Australian side ahead of third and final Sydeny T20
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया के लिए बुरी खबर, ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने तीसरे टी-20 के लिए बुलाया सबसे खतरनाक बॉलर

24 नवंबर 2018

icc
Cricket News

आईसीसी ने 'विश्व टी-20 चैंपियनशिप' का नाम बदलकर रखा 'टी-20 विश्व कप'

24 नवंबर 2018

अजहर अली
Cricket News

PAKvNZ: अजहर और हैरिस की बदौलत पाकिस्तान की दूसरे टेस्ट में सधी शुरुआत

25 नवंबर 2018

ramnath kovind
Cricket News

कोविंद विदेशी सरजमीं के स्टेडियम में मैच देखने वाले पहले भारतीय राष्ट्रपति

24 नवंबर 2018

श्रीलंका क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

SLvENG: राशिद के 'पंजे' में फंसी श्रीलंकाई टीम, इंग्लैंड के पास क्लीन स्वीप करने का शानदार मौका

25 नवंबर 2018

ICC World Cup 2019: Tickets For Six Matches Already Sold Out, Including India vs Pakistan
Cricket News

विश्व कप 2019: भारत-पाक मैच की सारी टिकट बिकींं, ये छह मुकाबले भी अभी से सुपरहिट

22 नवंबर 2018

Jhulan Goswami felt bad to see Mithali Raj out of playing eleven against England in World t20
Cricket News

मिताली राज के पक्ष में झूलन गोस्वामी, बोलीं- सेमीफाइनल में ना खिलाना निराशाजनक

24 नवंबर 2018

जॉनी बेयरस्टो
Cricket News

SLvENG: जॉनी बेयरस्टो ने जमाया धुआंधार शतक, इंग्लैंड ने तीसरे टेस्ट में की शानदार शुरुआत

23 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर क्या उमेश यादव को टीम में जगह मिलनी चाहिए?

उमेश यादव ने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए 10 विकेट चटकाए।

15 अक्टूबर 2018

IPL 2018: Opening ceremony on 6th April 2018 in Mumbai special story 1:10

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

Related

ravindra jadeja met with pm modi along with his wife rivaba
Cricket News

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मिले ऑलराउंडर रविंद्र जडेजा, पत्नी रिवाबा भी साथ आई नजर

21 नवंबर 2018

Pravin tambe
Cricket News

T-10 लीग में प्रवीण तांबे का जलवा, हैट्रिक के साथ चटकाए 5 विकेट, गेल का भी किया शिकार

23 नवंबर 2018

ताईजुल इस्लाम
Cricket News

BANvWI: ताईजुल ने लगाया विकेटों का छक्का, बांग्लादेश के सामने वेस्टइंडीज की हुई टांय-टांय फिस्स...

24 नवंबर 2018

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया की ताकत देख बोले श्रीलंकाई कोच, 'भारत के पास ऑस्ट्रेलिया में इतिहास रचने का सुनहरा मौका'

23 नवंबर 2018

IND vs AUS: Team India announced for first t-20 against Australia
Cricket News

INDvAUS: पहले टी-20 के लिए टीम इंडिया का एलान, धोनी की जगह लेंगे युवा ऋषभ पंत

20 नवंबर 2018

वसीम जाफर
Cricket News

40 साल के वसीम जाफर ने रणजी ट्रॉफी में रचा इतिहास, ऐसा कमाल करने वाले बने पहले बल्लेबाज

21 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.