Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   IND vs SA: Temba Bavuma ruled out of final Test

तीसरे टेस्ट से पहले दक्षिण अफ्रीका का यह मीडिल ऑर्डर बल्लेबाज हुआ बाहर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 09:02 AM IST
IND vs SA: Temba Bavuma ruled out of final Test
दक्षिण अफ्रीका
टीम इंडिया और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच तीन मैचों की सीरीज का तीसरा व आखिरी टेस्ट 24 जनवरी से खेला जाना है। इससे पहले दक्षिण अफ्रीकी टीम को एक बड़ा झटका लगा है। दरअसल, दक्षिण अफ्रीका के मीडिल ऑर्डर बल्लेबाज तेम्बा बावुमा उंगली में चोट के कारण तीसरा टेस्ट मैच में नहीं खेल पाएंगे। 

गौरतलब है कि तीन मैचों की सीरीज का आखिरी टेस्ट बुधवार से वांडरर्स में शुरू होगा। दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने सीरीज में पहले ही 2-0 की अजेय बढ़त बना ली है। वेबसाइट ईएसपीएनक्रिकइंफो की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, बावुमा की दाएं हाथ की उंगली में फ्रैक्चर हो गया। उनकी चोट को ठीक होने में तीन से चार सप्ताह का समय लगेगा। लेकिन अभी तक बावुमा की जगह दक्षिण अफ्रीका क्रिकेट ने किसी खिलाड़ी को टीम में शामिल नहीं किया है। चयनकर्ता जल्द ही उनके विकल्प का ऐलान करेंगे।

RELATED

बता दें कि हाल ही में उन्हें घरेलू वन-डे टूर्नामेंट में केप कोबराज की ओर से खेलते हुए उन्हें चोट लग गयी थी। हालांकि, टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ पहले दो टेस्ट मैचों में उन्हें खेलने का मौका नहीं मिला था, जबकि वो 15 सदस्यीय टीम में शामिल थे। बावुमा दक्षिण अफ्रीका के लिए 27 टेस्ट मेंच खेले हैं, जिनमें वो 33.13 औसत की दर से 1259 रन बनाए हैं। वहीं, उन्होंने 2 वन-डे मैच भी खेले हैं, जिनमें 80.5 की औसत से 161 रन अपने नाम किए हैं।
indvsa temba bavuma team india south africa 3rd test match final test

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

priyanka chopra will announce oscar nominations
Bollywood

इस तरह हॉलीवुड में छा जाएंगी प्रियंका चोपड़ा, अब ऑस्कर में जाने के लिए तैयार

22 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 22th january to 28th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 22 से 28 जनवरी: 6 राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा यह हफ्ता

22 जनवरी 2018

know about vasant panchami 2018 shubh muhurat time and puja significance
Festivals

वसंत पंचमी 2018: जानिए पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त और सरस्वती पूजा का महत्व

22 जनवरी 2018

shah rukh khan on phir bhi dil hai hindustani 18 years
Bollywood

18 साल बाद उभरा शाहरुख का दर्द, खुद की फिल्म को वाहियात बता जताया दर्द

22 जनवरी 2018

shah rukh khan wanted fourth baby called akanksha
Bollywood

52 की उम्र में चौथी बार बाप बनना चाहते हैं शाहरुख, बच्चे के नाम का भी कर दिया खुलासा

22 जनवरी 2018

sharon stone was asked if she ever faced sexual harassment
Hollywood

यौन शोषण के सवाल पर इस एक्ट्रेस ने दिया ऐसा जवाब, इंटरनेट पर 7 लाख लोगों ने देखा

21 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 hina khan back again toy pooh
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 11: हिना खान की जिंदगी में लौटा ये खास शख्स, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को भी होगी जलन

22 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat movie ghoomar song troll on social media
Bollywood

दीपिका की कमर पर चली कैंची तो यूजर्स ने ट्विटर पर उड़ाया मजाक, ऐसे दिए कमेंट्स

21 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 winner shilpa shinde thanks salman khan for encouraging
Television

Bigg Boss 11: बाहर निकलते ही शिल्पा को आई सलमान की याद, खुलेआम कह दी दिल की बात

22 जनवरी 2018

63rd filmfare awards 2018 see full list
Bollywood

63वें फिल्म फेयर अवॉर्ड में इरफान और राजकुमार राव ने जीती बाजी, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

21 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Fanie de Villiers said mohammed Shami is best Test bowler of india
Cricket News

मोहम्मद शमी की तारीफ में डीविलियर्स ने बोले ऐसे बोल, जिसे सुनकर हर भारतीय को होगा गर्व

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के गेंदबाज फिलेंडर के बाद मोहम्मद शमी इस सीरीज में सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लेने वाले खिलाड़ी हैं।

21 जनवरी 2018

Reports says Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur tour of South Africa ahead of the third Test match 
Cricket News

टेस्ट में क्लीन स्वीप से बचने के लिए टीम इंडिया ने इन दो धाकड़ गेंदबाज को दिया न्यौता

19 जनवरी 2018

shikhar dhawan asked shoib malik wellness on twitter
Cricket News

शिखर धवन ने पूछा शोएब मलिक का हाल, पाकिस्तान से मिले ऐसे-ऐसे जवाब

21 जनवरी 2018

JP Duminy hits 37 runs in an over
Cricket News

जेपी ड्यूमिनी ने एक ही ओवर में मारे 37 रन, गेंदबाज ने भी बना डाला यह रिकॉर्ड

20 जनवरी 2018

team india beat pakistan in blind world cup final 2018
Cricket News

ब्लाइंड वर्ल्ड कपः पाक को रौंदकर टीम इंडिया लगातार दूसरी बार बना चैंपियन, पीएम ने दी बधाई

21 जनवरी 2018

bcci issues notice ambati rayudu
Cricket News

बुरे फंसे अंबाती रायडू, BCCI ने नोटिस जारी कर मांगा एक हफ्ते में जवाब

21 जनवरी 2018

Wanderers head curator Butuel Buthelezi says i will leave grass on pitch
Cricket News

INDvSA: वांडर्रस में कभी नहीं हारी टीम इंडिया, पर द. अफ्रीका ने इस बार बिछाया है नया 'जाल'

21 जनवरी 2018

icc u19 world cup west indies beats kenya by 222 runs
Cricket News

ICC U19 WC: कैरीबियाई आंधी में उड़ी केन्या, अथानजा ने खेली तूफानी 116 रन की पारी

21 जनवरी 2018

india will take on pakistan in blind cricket world cup final
Cricket News

ब्लाइंड क्रिकेट WC: टीम इंडिया की फाइनल में एंट्री, चिर-प्रतिद्वंद्वी पाकिस्तान से होगी भिड़ंत

18 जनवरी 2018

team indias Virat Kohli fined for breaching ICC code of conduct
Cricket News

INDvSA: विराट कोहली के आक्रामक रवैये से नाराज हुआ ICC, भारी जुर्माना ठोका

16 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

IPL 2018 के लिए नीलामी से पहले दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने अपनी बेस प्राइस का खुलासा कर दिया है।

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Ind vs SL: 5 heroes from India with best performance in Cuttack T20 match special story 1:54

Ind vs SL: पहले T20 में भारत की शानदार जीत के 5 हीरो

21 दिसंबर 2017

Ind vs SL: Team India take on Sri Lanka in first T20 at cuttack, predicted eleven special story 2:05

IND vs SL: श्रीलंका के खिलाफ पहले T20 में भारत के ये ग्यारह खिलाड़ी उतर सकते हैं मैदान में

20 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

ravindra jadeja share a picture with lion in south africa
Cricket News

सीरीज हारने के बाद भी टीम इंडिया का यह खिलाड़ी कर रहा है अफ्रीका में मौज-मस्ती

19 जनवरी 2018

virat kohli changes can be seen through these videos
Cricket News

विराट कोहली का पहला इंटरव्यू देख जान जाएंगे, वक्त के साथ कितना बदल गए हैं

19 जनवरी 2018

Reports says Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur tour of South Africa ahead of the third Test match 
Cricket News

टेस्ट में क्लीन स्वीप से बचने के लिए टीम इंडिया ने इन दो धाकड़ गेंदबाज को दिया न्यौता

19 जनवरी 2018

faf du plessis said second test is most challenging of my career
Cricket News

प्लेसी ने कहा- टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ दूसरा टेस्ट रहा करियर का सबसे मुश्किल मुकाबला

18 जनवरी 2018

Virat Kohli loses his cool during post-match presser after second test defeat
Cricket News

हार के बाद तिलमिलाए विराट कोहली, दक्षिण अफ्रीकी पत्रकार पर दागे तीखे सवाल

17 जनवरी 2018

india vs south africa second test centurion fifth day live updates
Cricket News

INDvSA: बल्लेबाजों का फ्लॉप शो जारी, मैच के साथ सीरीज भी हारी टीम इंडिया

17 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.