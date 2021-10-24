शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   ICC T20 World cup Social media reactions after Pakistan defeated Indian cricket team in group b match

IND vs PAK: टीम इंडिया को पाकिस्तान के हाथों मिली शर्मनाक हार, सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस का छलका दर्द

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Sun, 24 Oct 2021 11:16 PM IST

सार

भारतीय टीम को पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ हार के साथ टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप 2021 का आगाज करना पड़ा है। दुबई के अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्टेडियम में खेले गए ग्रुप बी के बड़े मुकाबले में भारतीय गेंदबाजी बिल्कुल भी लय में नजर नहीं आई और पाकिस्तान ने यह मुकाबला 10 विकेट से जीत लिया।
भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान - फोटो : social media
भारतीय टीम को पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ हार के साथ टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप 2021 का आगाज करना पड़ा है। दुबई के अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्टेडियम में खेले गए ग्रुप बी के बड़े मुकाबले में भारतीय गेंदबाजी बिल्कुल भी लय में नजर नहीं आई और पाकिस्तान ने यह मुकाबला 10 विकेट से जीत लिया। इसी के साथ भारतीय टीम को टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप में पहली बार पाकिस्तान के हाथों हार का सामना करना पड़ा है। 
भारतीय टीम के शर्मनाक प्रदर्शन के बाद फैंस भी बेहद निराश दिखे और सोशल मीडिया पर उन्होंने जमकर अपनी भड़ास निकाली। मैच से पहले उत्साहित फैंस को टीम इंडिया से इस तरह के प्रदर्शन की बिल्कुल भी उम्मीद नहीं थी।    

भारतीय टीम का शर्मनाक प्रदर्शन


 

हालात बदल गए, जज्बात बदल गए

गलतियों से सीखने का समय

भारत के खिलाफ टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप में पाकिस्तान की पहली जीत


 
cricket cricket news national ind vs pak india vs pakistan icc t20 world cup t20 world cup 2021 virat kohli भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
