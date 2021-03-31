ICC रैंकिंग: टी-20 में विराट-राहुल को नुकसान, वनडे में बुमराह तो टेस्ट में अश्विन एकमात्र टॉप-10 भारतीय

A sizzling 52-ball 92* in the first T20I against Bangladesh has helped Devon Conway continue his rise up the rankings!— ICC (@ICC) March 31, 2021
He's now No.4 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Rankings for Men's T20I batting! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/G66FWmuFX0
After impressive displays against Bangladesh, Tim Southee has moved up to No.7 in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Rankings for Men's T20I bowlers! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Cdu6woLz6o— ICC (@ICC) March 31, 2021
Matt Henry was the big mover in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Rankings for Men's ODI Bowlers!— ICC (@ICC) March 31, 2021
The @BLACKCAPS pacer shot up five places to No.3 🔥
Full list: https://t.co/SwyMM5HskB pic.twitter.com/jbziVYWKPr
After his brilliant 5/27 in the first Test against Sri Lanka, @windiescricket star Jason Holder has moved up to No.8 in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for bowlers 📈— ICC (@ICC) March 31, 2021
Full list: https://t.co/7pPoCr4FIZ pic.twitter.com/RW9pOc8C9B