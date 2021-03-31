बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli and KL rahul looses one spot Bhuvneshwar gains nine slots to reach 11th spot in ODIs

ICC रैंकिंग: टी-20 में विराट-राहुल को नुकसान, वनडे में बुमराह तो टेस्ट में अश्विन एकमात्र टॉप-10 भारतीय

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: अंशुल तलमले Updated Wed, 31 Mar 2021 03:15 PM IST
विराट कोहली और केएल राहुल
विराट कोहली और केएल राहुल - फोटो : ट्विटर
इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल ने आज दोपहर टी-20, टेस्ट और वनडे रैंकिंग जारी की।
गेंदबाजों की टी-20 रैंकिंग
 

गेंदबाजों की वनडे रैंकिंग
 

गेंदबाजों की टेस्ट रैंकिंग

