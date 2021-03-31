ICC रैंकिंग: टी-20 में विराट-राहुल को नुकसान, वनडे में बुमराह तो टेस्ट में अश्विन एकमात्र टॉप-10 भारतीय

{"_id":"606440d74f91b678a2246169","slug":"icc-rankings-virat-kohli-and-kl-rahul-looses-one-spot-bhuvneshwar-gains-nine-slots-to-reach-11th-spot-in-odis","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"ICC \u0930\u0948\u0902\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917: \u091f\u0940-20 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f-\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0935\u0928\u0921\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0941\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0939 \u0924\u094b \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093f\u0928 \u090f\u0915\u092e\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u091f\u0949\u092a-10 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल ने आज दोपहर टी-20, टेस्ट और वनडे रैंकिंग जारी की।





गेंदबाजों की टी-20 रैंकिंग





गेंदबाजों की वनडे रैंकिंग





गेंदबाजों की टेस्ट रैंकिंग

A sizzling 52-ball 92* in the first T20I against Bangladesh has helped Devon Conway continue his rise up the rankings!



He's now No.4 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Rankings for Men's T20I batting! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/G66FWmuFX0 — ICC (@ICC) March 31, 2021

After impressive displays against Bangladesh, Tim Southee has moved up to No.7 in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Rankings for Men's T20I bowlers! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Cdu6woLz6o — ICC (@ICC) March 31, 2021

Matt Henry was the big mover in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Rankings for Men's ODI Bowlers!



The @BLACKCAPS pacer shot up five places to No.3 🔥



Full list: https://t.co/SwyMM5HskB pic.twitter.com/jbziVYWKPr — ICC (@ICC) March 31, 2021

After his brilliant 5/27 in the first Test against Sri Lanka, @windiescricket star Jason Holder has moved up to No.8 in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for bowlers 📈



Full list: https://t.co/7pPoCr4FIZ pic.twitter.com/RW9pOc8C9B — ICC (@ICC) March 31, 2021

