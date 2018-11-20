शहर चुनें

Cricket News

आईसीसी ने पीसीबी को दिया तगड़ा झटका, बीसीसीआई के खिलाफ दावा खारिज

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 20 Nov 2018 03:03 PM IST
-
-
ख़बर सुनें
अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (आईसीसी) ने मंगलवार को पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (पीसीबी) को तगड़ा झटका दिया है। आईसीसी ने भारत के खिलाफ पीसीबी के दावे को खारिज कर दिया है।
गौरतलब है कि आईसीसी ने बीसीसीआई और पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (पीसीबी) के बीच हालिया डीआरसी कार्यवाही के नतीजे की घोषणा की है। तीन दिवसीय सुनवाई के बाद, पैनल ने बीसीसीआई के खिलाफ पीसीबी के दावे को खारिज कर दिया है।
 

icc pcb bcci अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद पीसीबी
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

