VIDEO: अफ्रीकी नगाड़ों पर हार्दिक पांड्या ने लगाए ठुमके, फैंस बोले- 'गंवार'

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 10:03 AM IST
hardik pandya trolled for his dance before fifth odi in port elizabeth
hardik pandya
चौथे मैच में हार के बाद टीम इंडिया और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच अगला मैच पोर्ट एलिजाबेथ में खेला जाना है। सीरीज में 3-1 से आगे चल रही टीम इंडिया रविवार को पांचवे मुकाबले के लिए पोर्ट एलिजाबेथ पहुंची। यहां पहुंचने पर टीम इंडिया का स्वागत अफ्रीकी अंदाज में हुआ। टीम इंडिया जब यहां पहुंची तो होटल के दरवाजे पर पारंपरिक अफ्रीकी नगाड़े बजाकर उसका स्वागत किया गया।

ऐसे में वनडे सीरीज में फ्लॉप रहे टीम इंडिया के ऑलराउंडर हार्दिक पांड्या खुद को रोक नहीं पाए और अफ्रीकी नगाड़ों पर डांस करने लगे। बीसीसीआई ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट के जरिए उनका वीडियो भी शेयर किया है। वीडियो शेयर करते हुए बीसीसीआई ने टीम के पोर्ट एलिजाबेथ में पहुंचने की जानकारी दी।
 

hardik pandya team india south africa

