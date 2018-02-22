शहर चुनें

पांड्या ने पोस्ट की ऐसी तस्वीर, लोगों ने कहा- बेटा मॉडलिंग कर ले या क्रिकेट खेल ले

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 22 Feb 2018 07:29 PM IST
hardik pandya troll on twitter after sharing his photo
हार्दिक पांड्या - फोटो : Twitter
टीम इंडिया के स्टार ऑलराउंडर हार्दिक पांड्या भले ही दक्षिण अफ्रीका दौरे पर अभी तक कोई कमाल कर पाने में नाकाम रहे हों लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर उनका जलवा अब भी पहले की तरह बरकरार है। दो दिन पहले ही (20 फरवरी) को पांड्या ने ट्विटर पर अपनी एक फोटो शेयर की। इसके बाद उनकी इस फोटो पर यूजर्स ने ऐसे ऐसे कमेंट करे जिसे देखकर शायद पांड्या भी सोचने पर मजबूर हो गए हों। 
दरअसल इस फोटो में पांड्या अपने नए हेयर स्टाइल के साथ नजर आ रहे हैं। लेकिन उनका यह लुक फैंस को पसंद नहीं आया और पांड्या की जमकर क्लास लगाई। बता दें कि पांड्या ने अभी तक इस दौरे में सिर्फ पहले टेस्ट मैच को छोड़कर अभी तक अपने बल्ले से सबको निराश ही किया है। इसके अलावा उनकी गेंदबाजी में भी वह धार नजर नहीं आई है, जिसकी इस दौरे पर उम्मीद लगाए गए थे। 
 


 

बेटा या तो मॉडलिंग कर ले या क्रिकेट खेल ले
