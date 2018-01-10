Download App
पहला टेस्ट हारने के बाद पांड्या ने किया ऐसा वादा, जिसे पढ़कर चौड़ा हो जाएगा हर भारतीय का सीना

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 11:53 AM IST
hardik pandya says We will come back harder and stronger in Pretoria
हार्दिक पांड्या
दक्षिण अफ्रीका के हाथों केपटाउन टेस्ट में मिली 72 रन की हार से न सिर्फ टीम इंडिया के फैंस दुखी हैं बल्कि खिलाड़ी भी बेहद निराश हैं। 208 रन के छोटे से लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी टीम इंडिया महज 135 रन पर ही ढेर हो गई। 

हालांकि इस मैच में अगर किसी ने अपने खेल से फैंस का दिल जीता तो वो हैं स्टार ऑलराउंडर हार्दिक पांड्या। 3 टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज का पहला मैच हारने के बाद अब भी पांड्या के हौंसले बुलंद है उनका मानना है कि टीम अभी वापसी कर सकती है। 

ये भी पढ़ेंः INDvSA: हार्दिक पांड्या ने सहवाग की बराबरी की, धोनी का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ने से चूके

पांड्या ने अपने ट्वीटर हेंडल पर बुधवार को लिखा, पहले टेस्ट के दौरान आपकी शुभकामनाओं और हौसला अफजाई के लिए शुक्रिया। निराश हूं कि हम चूक गए। हम प्रिटोरिया में और मजबूती से वापसी करेंगे।’
 

बता दें कि पहले टेस्ट में टीम इंडिया की पहली पारी में एक समय पर 76 रन पर ही आधी टीम पवेलियन लौट चुकी थी, लेकिन पांड्या ने ताबड़तोड़ 93 रन बनाकर टीम का स्कोर किसी तरह 200 के पार पहुंचाया। पांड्या ने इस मैच में न केवल बल्ले बल्कि गेंद से भी कमाल दिखाया। उन्होंने इस मैच की पहली पारी में एक और दूसरी पारी में दो विकेट भी झटके। बता दें कि सीरीज का दूसरा टेस्ट सेंचुरियन में 13 जनवरी से खेला जाएगा। 
hardik pandya ind v sa team india
कॉमेंट करें

