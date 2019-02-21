शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Bad news for Indian cricket team, Hardik Pandya ruled out of Australia T20s and ODIs

भारत के लिए बेहद बुरी खबर, हार्दिक पांड्या ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पूरी सीरीज से बाहर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 03:00 PM IST
Bad news for Indian cricket team, Hardik Pandya ruled out of Australia T20s and ODIs
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय टीम के लिए बेहद बुरी खबर है। टीम इंडिया के धुरंधर ऑलराउंडर हार्दिक पांड्या ऑस्ट्रेलिया सीरीज से बाहर हो चुके हैं। भारत की मेजबानी में 24 फरवरी से शुरू हो रही टी-20 और वन-डे सीरीज से पहले पांड्या को पीठ में मांसपेशियों के खिंचाव के चलते सीरीज से बाहर होना पड़ा है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन




हार्दिक की जगह 5 मैच की वनडे सीरीज के लिए रवींद्र जडेजा को टीम में शामिल किया गया है। भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) ने गुरुवार को यह जानकारी दी। आपको बता दें भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया टी-20 सीरीज का पहला मैच 24 फरवरी को विशाखापट्टनम में खेला जाएगा। दूसरा मुकाबला 27 फरवरी को बेंगलुरु में होगा। दोनों मैच शाम 7 बजे होंगे। इसके बाद 5 मैच की वनडे सीरीज खेली जाएगी, जो 2 मार्च से शुरू होगी।

Recommended

major vibhuti dhondiyal
Dehradun

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के बाद फौजी अफसरों की माताओं ने सरकार से की ये मांग, कहा अब हमें दें मौका

21 फरवरी 2019

martyr ajay kumar
Meerut

पुलवामा एनकाउंटर की रात का पूरा सच, बुजदिल आतंकी ने ऐसे किया था अजय पर वार

20 फरवरी 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर
India News

रुला देगी शहीद मेजर विभूति और निकिता की अमर प्रेम कहानी

20 फरवरी 2019

कब होंगे सपने पूरे और कब किस्मत को लेकर रहेगा मलाल, सितारे बताएंगे पूरे साल का हाल, जानें वार्षिक राशिफल जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

कब होंगे सपने पूरे और कब किस्मत को लेकर रहेगा मलाल, सितारे बताएंगे पूरे साल का हाल, जानें वार्षिक राशिफल जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
pm modi
Dehradun

Predictions 2019 : पीएम मोदी को लेकर बड़ी भविष्यवाणी, जाने-माने ज्योतिषी का दावा टल सकता है आम चुनाव

21 फरवरी 2019

थाका बेलकर
Jammu

पुलवामा हमले में जिंदा लौटा ये जवान, बताया एक मैसेज ने कैसे बचाई उसकी जान

21 फरवरी 2019

martyr major vibhuti wife
Dehradun

बहादुर हैं शहीद मेजद विभूति की पत्नी नीतिका, वह हारने वाली नहीं, कॉलेज टाइम में भी ऐसी ही थीं...

21 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
hardik pandya india vs australia ind vs aus aus vs ind
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

देश का पहला रोबोट
India News

केरल पुलिस में काम करेगा देश का पहला रोबोट, ये हैं खूबियां

21 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

पुलवामा हमले से पहले दिल्ली को दहलाना चाहता था मसूद अजहर

20 फरवरी 2019

crude oil Bath
Bizarre News

यहां तेल से भरे बाथटब में नहाने के लिए दुनियाभर से आते हैं लोग, वजह है बेहद खास

20 फरवरी 2019

Poem of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be included in the 8th class textbook said NCERT
India News

8वीं कक्षा में पढ़ाई जाएगी अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की कविता 'कदम मिलाकार चलना होगा'

20 फरवरी 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

सहयोगियों के प्रति भाजपा का रवैया बदला इसलिए गठबंधन को राजी हुए : उद्धव

20 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
martyr major vibhuti wife
Dehradun

बहादुर हैं शहीद मेजद विभूति की पत्नी नीतिका, वह हारने वाली नहीं, कॉलेज टाइम में भी ऐसी ही थीं...

21 फरवरी 2019

Shivaji Maharaj
Bizarre News

5000 सैनिकों को चकमा देकर आगरा के किले से भाग निकले थे शिवाजी महाराज, मुगल सेना को ऐसे चटाई थी धूल

19 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

एक थप्पड़ में ही सब उगलने लगा था जैश सरगना मसूद अजहर

19 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव: रूठों को मनाने और नए साथियों को जोड़ने में जुटी भाजपा

19 फरवरी 2019

Saudi arab and Pakistan protest against United Nations system of blacklist
World

सऊदी और पाक ने किया काली सूची में डालने की संयुक्त राष्ट्र व्यवस्था का विरोध

19 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Cheteshwar Pujara hits maiden century in Syed Mushtaq Ali t-20 tournament
Cricket News

टेस्ट स्पेशलिस्ट पुजारा का टी-20 में कमाल, महज 61 गेंदों पर जड़ा मेडन शतक

वैसे तो चेतेश्वर पुजारा को टेस्ट क्रिकेट का विशेषज्ञ माना जाता हैं, लेकिन गुरुवार को उन्होंने दिखा दिया कि वह हर फॉर्मेट में कमाल कर सकते हैं...

21 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
WIvENG: England beat West Indies in high scoring first odi at Barbados
Cricket News

WIvENG: इंग्लैंड ने हासिल की रिकॉर्ड तोड़ जीत, विशाल स्कोर के बावजूद हारा विंडीज

21 फरवरी 2019

COA meeting tomorrow to discuss the future course of India vs Pakistan in world cup 2019
Cricket News

विश्वकप में पाक के साथ मैच को लेकर सीओए की अहम बैठक, विदेश-गृह मंत्रालय देंगे सलाह

21 फरवरी 2019

Bcci opens up after Pulwama terror attack, On India vs Pakistan match in world cup 2019
Cricket News

विश्व कप में पाकिस्तान से नहीं खेलेगी टीम इंडिया? BCCI ने सरकार के पाले में डाली गेंद

20 फरवरी 2019

Its not easy to boycott Pakistan in all tournaments says Chetan Chauhan
Cricket News

'विश्व कप में टीम इंडिया के लिए आसान नहीं पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ मैच का बहिष्कार'

21 फरवरी 2019

IPL 2019 schedule Time Table announced for the first two weeks
Cricket News

आईपीएल 2019: शुरुआती 2 हफ्ते का शेड्यूल जारी, इन दो टीम के बीच होगा पहला मैच

19 फरवरी 2019

team india
Cricket News

ICC वन-डे रैंकिंग में दूसरे स्थान पर टीम इंडिया, न्यूजीलैंड ने बनाई बढ़त

21 फरवरी 2019

आईसीसी महिला टी-20 विश्व कप
Cricket News

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में होने वाले महिला टी-20 विश्व कप के टिकटों की बिक्री आज से 

21 फरवरी 2019

kkr
Cricket News

IPL के दौरान खिलाड़ियों पर होगा वर्ल्ड कप का प्रेशर! केकेआर ने दी यह सफाई

20 फरवरी 2019

इमरान खा
Cricket News

इमरान खान समेत पाक क्रिकेटर्स की तस्वीरें हटाने पर मचा बवाल, सामने आया PCB का बयान

18 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

मैच के दौरान हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि लोग हंसने पर हो गए मजबूर

क्रिकेट मैच के रोमांच के बीच कभी-कभी ऐसी बातें भी हो जाती हैं जो दर्शकों को अतिरिक्त मनोरंजन कराती हैं। आइए आपको ऐसे ही फनी पल दिखाते हैं जब लोग हंस-हंसकर लोटपोट हो गए...

19 फरवरी 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:20

'कबूतर' की गेंदबाजी से कांपते थे बल्लेबाज

9 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:15

जब अंपायरों ने किया कन्फ्यूज, कर दीं फनी हरकतें

7 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:15

जब बल्लेबाजों को देनी पड़ी बल्ले की कुर्बानी

5 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:52

जब गिलक्रिस्ट के सामने गेंदबाजी करना भूल गया गेंदबाज

2 फरवरी 2019

Related

harmanpreet kaur
Cricket News

इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ वन-डे सीरीज से बाहर हरमनप्रीत, टखने की चोट से हैं परेशान

20 फरवरी 2019

New Zealand beat Bangladesh in third and last Odi and seize the series by 3-0
Cricket News

न्यूजीलैंड ने किया बांग्लादेश का सफाया, तीसरा वन-डे 88 रन और सीरीज 3-0 से जीती

20 फरवरी 2019

अफगानिस्तान टीम
Cricket News

आयरलैंड के खिलाफ देहरादून में क्रिकेट सीरीज की मेजबानी करेगा अफगानिस्तान

20 फरवरी 2019

TEAM INDIA
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया के चयनकर्ताओं को राहत, वर्ल्ड कप से 7 दिन पहले भी हो सकता है स्क्वाड में बदलाव

18 फरवरी 2019

Can England cricket team win ICC World cup for the first time
Cricket News

महज 100 दिन बाद शुरू हो जाएगा विश्व कप, क्या इंग्लैंड इस बार बन पाएगा चैंपियन?

19 फरवरी 2019

kusal perera
Cricket News

परेरा के दम से ढेर हुआ द. अफ्रीका, रोमांचक मुकाबले में श्रीलंका को एक विकेट से दिलाई जीत

17 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.