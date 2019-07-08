शहर चुनें

सौरव गांगुली के बर्थडे पर साथी क्रिकटरों ने दी बधाई, सहवाग ने अनोखे अंदाज में मनाया जश्न

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 08 Jul 2019 01:26 PM IST
सौरभ गांगुली
सौरभ गांगुली - फोटो : social Media
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय टीम के सफल कप्तानों में से एक रहे सौरव गांगुली आज अपना 47वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। गांगुली टीम इंडिया के ऐसे कप्तान थे, जिन्होंने भारत को विदेशी जमीन पर जीतना सिखाया। युवा भारतीय टीम को 2003 के विश्व कप के फाइनल तक लेकर पहुंचे। गांगुली को फैंस और साथी खिलाड़ियों ने कई नामों से नवाजा, दादा, गॉड ऑफ ऑफसाइड, प्रिंस ऑफ कोलकाता और बंगाल टाइगर जैसे नाम गांगुली को मिले। गांगुली का जन्म 8 जुलाई 1972 में कोलकाता में हुआ था।
दादा के जन्मदिन पर सहवाग से लेकर लक्ष्मण तक ने इस खास अंदाज में अपने कप्तान को बधाई दी है। आइए दिखाते हैं इनके संदेश।

 
