सौरव गांगुली के बर्थडे पर साथी क्रिकटरों ने दी बधाई, सहवाग ने अनोखे अंदाज में मनाया जश्न

Happy Birthday to a 56” Captain , Dada @SGanguly99 !— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2019
56 inch chest,
8th day of the 7th month, 8*7 = 56 and a World Cup average of 56. #HappyBirthdayDada , May God Bless You ! pic.twitter.com/Dcgj9jrEUE
Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 ! Wish you ever more success and love #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/qM2qraIFtT— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2019
Many happy returns of the day dada! The man who changed the face of Indian cricket. @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/DbJmZn6lDO— Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 8, 2019
Two of the finest Indian captains, celebrating their birthdays within a day of each other. 😍— ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2019
Who do you rate more highly? pic.twitter.com/jEnnvRn1Q8
Batsman, bowler, captain, commentator.— ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2019
One man. Many faces. 😎
Happy birthday, @SGanguly99! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/YHqUTLfPqP
424 International matches 🙌— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 8, 2019
18,575 International runs 👏
1 Dada 😎
Birthday wishes go out to @SGanguly99 🎂#CricketMeriJaan #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/jlkdQ97Lg8
#HappyBirthdayDada (DADA) Rowdy 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/OpjJyfnEM7— THALA விக்கி (@Thala15111) July 7, 2019
KING of the offside, DADA of cricket, LEADER of the pack.🦁— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 8, 2019
Happy birthday legend- @SGanguly99 dada 💯 pic.twitter.com/jAinaydhDt
The rise of Indian cricket team from ashes was because of an aggressive leader who showed the world not to mess with his team thank you Dada 🙏🏼... wish you a very happy birthday @SGanguly99 sir #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/mmBWin5cDj— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) July 8, 2019
लीड्स के हेडिंग्ले स्टेडियम में इंडिया और श्रीलंका के बीच वर्ल्ड कप का 44वां मुक़ाबला खेला जाएगा। दोनों टीमें लीग स्टेज का अपना आखिरी मुकाबला खेलेंगी।
7 जुलाई 2019