𝙃𝙤𝙬 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙝𝙤𝙬 𝙞𝙩 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙙! 🏆 🇮🇳 #worldcup2011 pic.twitter.com/ug8oCK8bvn — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2022

Etched in our memories FOREVER! ☺️ ☺️



🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2011, #TeamIndia won the ODI World Cup for the second time. 🏆 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HcsrWzJGJ1 — BCCI (@BCCI) April 2, 2022

It wasn’t just a world cup victory, it was the dream of a billion Indians being fulfilled ❤️ Proud to be a part of this team that wanted to win the cup for the country & for @sachin_rt 🏆 Nothing can match the pride of wearing the tricolour & bringing glory to the nation 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bsrKIWdKnM — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2022

A tournament #WorldCup2011 that changed everything for Indian cricket, a moment when our dream got fulfilled✨This moment will forever be close to our heart ❤️ #OnThisDay #CWC2011 pic.twitter.com/9TjyCbMxkT — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 2, 2022

A day to remember for a reason, where billions of dream came true. #Proud to b a part of team. Missing each one you Guys n each of the #memories.#TeamIndia #WorldCup #2011worldcup #Champions pic.twitter.com/GmfwHoZ7AE — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) April 2, 2022

सचिन ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "सपना कैसे शुरू हुआ और कैसे पूरा हुआ।"बीसीसीआई ने लिखा, "हमारी यादों में हमेशा के लिए अंकित।"मैन ऑफ दी सीरीज रहे युवराज सिंह ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, "यह सिर्फ एक वर्ल्ड कप जीत नहीं थी, यह करोड़ों भारतीयों का सपना था जो साकार हुआ। उस टीम का हिस्सा बनकर गर्व महशूस करता हूं जो देश और सचिन के लिए यह ट्रॉफी जीतना चाहती थी।"सुरेश रैना ने कहा, "एक टूर्नामेंट जिसने भारतीय क्रिकेट को बदल दिया, एक पल जब हमारे सपने पूरे हुए। यह पल हमेशा दिल के करीब रहेगा।"हरभजन सिंह ने लिखा, "दो अप्रैल- वह दिन जब करोड़ों लोग खुशी से झूम उठे थे। वह दिन जब भारत ने ट्रॉफी जीता था।"टीम का हिस्सा रहे पूर्व गेंदबाज मुनफ पटेल ने कहा, "टीम का हिस्सा होने का गर्व है, सभी को याद करता हूं।"