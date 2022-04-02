𝙃𝙤𝙬 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙝𝙤𝙬 𝙞𝙩 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙙! 🏆 🇮🇳 #worldcup2011 pic.twitter.com/ug8oCK8bvn— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2022
Etched in our memories FOREVER! ☺️ ☺️— BCCI (@BCCI) April 2, 2022
🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2011, #TeamIndia won the ODI World Cup for the second time. 🏆 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HcsrWzJGJ1
It wasn’t just a world cup victory, it was the dream of a billion Indians being fulfilled ❤️ Proud to be a part of this team that wanted to win the cup for the country & for @sachin_rt 🏆 Nothing can match the pride of wearing the tricolour & bringing glory to the nation 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bsrKIWdKnM— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2022
A tournament #WorldCup2011 that changed everything for Indian cricket, a moment when our dream got fulfilled✨This moment will forever be close to our heart ❤️ #OnThisDay #CWC2011 pic.twitter.com/9TjyCbMxkT— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 2, 2022
𝟐𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 - a day when billions jumped in joy! The day when India 🇮🇳 lifted the 🏆 A night that I have lived over and over again! @sachin_rt @GautamGambhir @virendersehwag @imVkohli @YUVSTRONG12 @msdhoni @ImRaina @iamyusufpathan @ImZaheer @munafpa99881129 pic.twitter.com/Q1toL4J3sF— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 2, 2022
A day to remember for a reason, where billions of dream came true. #Proud to b a part of team. Missing each one you Guys n each of the #memories.#TeamIndia #WorldCup #2011worldcup #Champions pic.twitter.com/GmfwHoZ7AE— Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) April 2, 2022