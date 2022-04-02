शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   From Sachin Tendulkar to Yuvraj singh and Harbhajan Singh remembers 2011 world cup win, shares their experiences on social media

On This Day: 11 साल पहले भारत बना था विश्व विजेता, सचिन-भज्जी-रैना ने किया जीत को याद, युवी ने बताया किसके लिए जीतना चाहते थे वर्ल्ड कप

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Sat, 02 Apr 2022 02:35 PM IST

सार

भारतीय क्रिकेट के लिहाज से दो अप्रैल का दिन बेहद खास और ऐतिहासिक है। साल 2011 में आज ही के दिन टीम इंडिया ने 28 सालों का सूखा खत्म करते हुए दूसरी बार विश्वकप जीता था। महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की अगुआई में भारत ने श्रीलंका को हराकर खिताब पर कब्जा किया था। 
 
2011 विश्व कप की ट्रॉफी के साथ भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
2011 विश्व कप की ट्रॉफी के साथ भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम - फोटो : [email protected]
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

भारतीय क्रिकेट के लिहाज से दो अप्रैल का दिन बेहद खास और ऐतिहासिक है। साल 2011 में आज ही के दिन टीम इंडिया ने 28 सालों का सूखा खत्म करते हुए दूसरी बार विश्वकप जीता था। महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की अगुआई में भारत ने श्रीलंका को हराकर खिताब पर कब्जा किया था। 
मुंबई के वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में खेले गए ऐतिहासिक मुकाबले में श्रीलंका ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 274 रन का स्कोर खड़ा किया था। इसके बाद भारत ने 48.2 ओवर में ही चार विकेट खोकर लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया और करोड़ों भारतीयों को खुशी का मौका दिया। उस यादगार जीत के आज 11 साल पूरे हो गए हैं और उसकी यादें अभी भी सभी फैंस और क्रिकेटरों की जहन में ताजा है। 


विश्व कप विजेता टीम का हिस्सा रहे सचिन तेंदुलकर, युवराज सिंह, हरभजन सिंह समेत कई पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने उस पल को याद किया है और जीत को लेकर अपने अनुभव साझा किए हैं।

सचिन ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "सपना कैसे शुरू हुआ और कैसे पूरा हुआ।"



बीसीसीआई ने लिखा, "हमारी यादों में हमेशा के लिए अंकित।"



मैन ऑफ दी सीरीज रहे युवराज सिंह ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, "यह सिर्फ एक वर्ल्ड कप जीत नहीं थी, यह करोड़ों भारतीयों का सपना था जो साकार हुआ। उस टीम का हिस्सा बनकर गर्व महशूस करता हूं जो देश और सचिन के लिए यह ट्रॉफी जीतना चाहती थी।"



सुरेश रैना ने कहा, "एक टूर्नामेंट जिसने भारतीय क्रिकेट को बदल दिया, एक पल जब हमारे सपने पूरे हुए। यह पल हमेशा दिल के करीब रहेगा।"



हरभजन सिंह ने लिखा, "दो अप्रैल- वह दिन जब करोड़ों लोग खुशी से झूम उठे थे। वह दिन जब भारत ने ट्रॉफी जीता था।"



टीम का हिस्सा रहे पूर्व गेंदबाज मुनफ पटेल ने कहा, "टीम का हिस्सा होने का गर्व है, सभी को याद करता हूं।"

सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
